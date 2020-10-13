Gamecocks begin team basketball practice Wednesday with high hopes

COLUMBIA — The schedule isn’t known. The pandemic hangs over the season like it does everything else.
But basketball is in the air, even though the format for this season is still undetermined.
“We’re sharpening each other to make us as good as we can be,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said on Tuesday. “I’m excited. I knock on wood. I hope we stay healthy. If we do, I’m going to enjoy being around this team.”
Official team practice begins Wednesday, but the Gamecocks have been on campus working out since June 20. With nine players who logged major minutes last year returning, including leading scorer A.J. Lawson, and adding North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods to the rotation, Martin’s ninth team has high expectations.
A schedule is still being worked on after the original had to be scrapped due to COVID-19 and be replaced by a maximum 27-game schedule, including 18 in the SEC. There will be one SEC game in late December and the Gamecocks will reportedly still play Houston in the SEC/AAC Alliance and rival Clemson, but the rest probably won’t be released for another few days.
The main thing is everyone’s healthy (from COVID and other maladies) and nobody is opting out. Martin tested positive for the virus in June and rebounded well outside of losing some hair, and his new knee replaced over the summer is holding up fine.
So how’s it going to be? The team and the surroundings?
“I think we should have fans at the game. How many? I’ll leave that out there,” Martin said. “I get it, safety issue. But at the same time if there’s a way to make it happen, I’d like to have some people at the games.”
And his guard room is deep, talented and experienced.
“Extremely excited, because A.J.’s a real good basketball player. He might be the most under-appreciated returning real good player in the country,” Martin said. “I’m not into predicting but I think (Seventh) is going to have a real good year.”
USC hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since its run to the Final Four in 2017. Injuries and head-scratching losses have been the hallmarks of the past three years.
The Gamecocks wouldn’t have made the NCAA Tournament last year outside of a miraculous run through the SEC Tournament but that chance was still there. USC finished 18-13 and posted another winning season in the SEC.
“We took on the challenges. I thought we became a good basketball team because of the challenges of the schedule and the season,” Martin said. “We grew up, dealt with it and moved forward. That’s what last year’s team did and I look forward to it continuing this year.”