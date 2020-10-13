Gamecocks begin shaking cobwebs from receivers not named Shi Smith

COLUMBIA — It wasn’t planned, although nobody would have questioned it if it had been.

South Carolina has to do something to get its other wide receivers into each game, and if intentionally not throwing to a player third in the SEC in receptions is the solution to doing so, so be it.

The Gamecocks’ Shi Smith ended the first half of what became a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt with one catch and one carry. Quarterback Collin Hill barely looked his way, tossing his first attempt to Xavier Legette and his second to Keveon Mullins.

Of course Smith got his, eventually catching four passes for 46 yards. He fell from first to third on the SEC’s receptions list and was denied a chance to keep setting school history by becoming the first player to have 10-plus catches in three straight games.

“They doubled him with the safety several times. We were trying to get some things going in the run game in the first quarter,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “Nothing by design not to go to him, no.”

But it wound up achieving a goal the Gamecocks couldn’t grasp in their first two games. While running back Kevin Harris was the offensive star of the day (171 rushing yards, four catches) and tight end Nick Muse was the leading pass-catcher, at least USC took the shrink wrap off some of its other receivers.

Legette caught two balls for 30 yards. Josh Vann had one for 6 yards, and he through a marvelous seal block to allow Hill to score a touchdown.

Dakereon Joyner, always a threat with the ball in his hands, finally got to show it. He took a reverse 47 yards for a touchdown on his first touch of the season.

“It was fun to get different guys the ball in space,” Hill said. “Like Nick said, (Dakereon) got it and took it to the house, you can see what he can do.”

It was the recurring beat in the tune of the Gamecocks’ first two games this year. The world was told of all this budding talent in the receiver room but on the field, they were The Revolution while Smith was Prince.

“Luke Doty got in the game as well at the receiver position, we’ll continue to explore that. Trey Adkins got in and did OK,” Muschamp said. “Ger-Cari Caldwell played as well, I think Rico (Powers) played a couple of snaps, we need to continue to bring him along. We just got to keep bringing people along at the position.”

With a chance to keep reversing the season ahead Saturday as No. 15 Auburn visits, the Gamecocks continue to work on plans to get more receivers involved, and not just as decoys. At least the Tigers know from the Vanderbilt tape that USC doesn’t have to only throw to Smith.

“Shi kind of exploded the first two games and you could tell this past week that they were always very conscious of where he was,” Hill said. “We definitely got a lot of guys involved so I think that’s huge for us, just continue to spread the ball around.”

COVID update

Following the news Monday that Vanderbilt had to postpone its Saturday game with Missouri due to a COVID outbreak, USC remained unconcerned about what it could have caught by playing against Vanderbilt last week.

“(Trainer Clint Haggard) called me and said there was no contract tracing throughout the game,” Muschamp said. “I feel very comfortable about the protocol.”

The Gamecocks were tested Sunday and again Tuesday morning. They will have another test on Thursday.