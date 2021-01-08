COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer Tweeted "stay tuned tomorrow" on Thursday after confirming that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend were bolting for Auburn. South Carolina's new head coach lived up to his Tweet on Friday.

Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield was named South Carolina's new offensive coordinator Friday morning. Satterfield followed Panthers head coach Matt Rhule from Baylor.

Satterfield was hired as offensive coordinator at East Tennessee State for the 2018 season, but left before ever coaching a game so he could join Rhule at Baylor. He was in charge of recruiting in 2018 and tight ends in 2019 for the Bears.

He was head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2016-17 and went a combined 6-16. Before that, Satterfield was OC at Temple, where in his first season the Owls averaged nearly 400 yards per game. He also coordinated offenses at Chattanooga and Tennessee-Martin.

The ETSU graduate has coached at Richmond and Western Carolina after being a graduate assistant at Tennessee.