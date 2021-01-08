COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer tweeted, "Stay tuned tomorrow," on Thursday after it was official that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend were bolting for Auburn. It didn't take long for South Carolina's new head coach to provide an update.
On Friday morning, Carolina Panthers assistant offensive line coach Marcus Satterfield was named USC's offensive coordinator. Satterfield was on Panthers head coach Matt Rhule's staff at Baylor.
Satterfield was hired as OC and quarterbacks coach at East Tennessee State for the 2018 season, but left before ever coaching a game so he could join Rhule at Baylor. With the Bears, he was in charge of recruiting in 2018 and tight ends in 2019.
He was head coach at Tennessee Tech from 2016-17 and went a combined 6-16, also posting the first winning conference record since 2011. In spring of 2017, Satterfield was put on paid leave while TTU officials investigated possible violations of the school’s discrimination, harassment and workplace violence prevention policy. Satterfield was reinstated but fired after a 1-10 season in the fall.
Before Tech, Satterfield was OC at Temple, where in his first season, the Owls averaged nearly 400 yards per game. Temple won 10 games with a division championship in 2015. Satterfield also coordinated offenses at Chattanooga and Tennessee-Martin.
The ETSU graduate coached at Richmond and Western Carolina after being a graduate assistant at Tennessee.
The move, while made less than 24 hours after Bobo resigned, brought scrutiny. Satterfield isn’t a “known” name as OC and for a coach like Beamer, who will be the CEO, let his top assistants handle the day-to-day chores of offense and defense and will have his tenure defined by the hires he makes, the hire was at best a head-scratcher.
It is notable that no matter who Beamer hired, the lack of talent on the roster is going to most likely lead to middling results in 2021. Even with returning 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris, there isn’t much around him.
Yet a proven OC who had coordinated an offense more recently than five years ago would have been given a lot of breathing room by a fan base starved for the success it had from 2010-13, and was lost in the last two years of Steve Spurrier’s reign and the five years of the Will Muschamp era. Fans were divided on Mike Bobo as OC last year but understood that he didn’t walk into an offensive room with known talent.
If the Gamecocks can’t move the ball next year, it will be because they don’t have much to depend on. Yet it will be looked at through the prism that Muschamp was, that the guy in charge wasn’t known to succeed before and USC still hired him.