Gamecocks' Beamer back to drawing board as Bobo, Friend leave for Auburn

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer thought he was close to finalizing his first South Carolina coaching staff. Eight assistants’ contracts were pushed through on Monday, leaving him to find two more on-field assistants and a strength coach.
By Thursday morning, he needed to find two more.
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend, who just had their contracts amended or finalized this week, will instead head to Auburn as members of Bryan Harsin’s first staff. Bobo was being retained as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator at a salary of $1.2 million, and Friend was coming from Tennessee for $700,000 per year, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in Columbia.
It’s insult to injury for Beamer, as Auburn also hired former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as defensive coordinator. Mason was contacted by USC to take over the Gamecocks’ defense.
Now the Gamecocks’ new head coach is searching for the three most important coaches of his first season – an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and strength coach.
Friend was Bobo’s first hire when he became head coach at Colorado State and the two have remained close since. Bobo previously said he liked being in Columbia as his family had settled in with his oldest son, Drew Bobo, a rising offensive line prospect at The Hammond School.
Friend held a virtual meet-and-greet with Columbia media on Dec. 28, saying how happy he was to be at a new place. Auburn is scheduled to play in Columbia next season on the current schedule.
As for potential buyouts Bobo and Friend may owe USC, their new contracts were never signed, a source close to the situation confirmed. Friend is off the hook but Bobo, under the terms of his original contract, would owe USC $100,000.
A positive that may result from the situation is that USC legend Connor Shaw, who filled in for Bobo as quarterbacks coach when Bobo was elevated to interim head coach during the last three games of the 2020 season, may stick in his position. Shaw wants to remain in a coaching role (he was director of player development before) and Beamer has already said he will remain on staff in some capacity.
That would help with the development of that position and also help ensure that top QB prospect Gunner Stockton remains committed to USC. The Class of 2021 pledge is very close with the Bobos but idolized Shaw growing up, to the point where he still wears jersey No. 14. Stockton also plays for Shaw’s brother, Jaybo Shaw, at Rabun County (Ga.) High.
Beamer was in Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday to talk with Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. It is unknown if Beamer offered Arnett a position.
Beamer is also expected to add several former players to the staff in analyst or support roles.