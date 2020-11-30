Gamecocks basketball remains No. 1 in AP Women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained on top of the AP Women's Top 25 poll on Monday after going 3-0 last week.

The Gamecocks host No. 8 N.C. State on Thursday and will play at Iowa State on Sunday before taking a break for exams.

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. N.C. State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. Indiana

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern

16. Arkansas

17. Oregon State

18. Gonzaga

19. Ohio State

20. DePaul

21. Missouri State

22. Syracuse

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan

25. Texas

Also receiving votes: South Dakota State 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Mississippi State

6. N.C. State

7. Louisville

8. Arizona

9. UCLA

10. Kentucky

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Indiana

14. Ohio State

15. Missouri State

16. Maryland

17. Arkansas

18. Northwestern

19. Oregon State

20. Syracuse

21. DePaul

22. Gonzaga

23. Michigan

24. Texas

25. North Carolina

Zags strengthen hold on No. 1

Gonzaga received 57 first-place votes after beating Kansas and Auburn last week to retain its No. 1 ranking. Baylor received the other six No. 1 votes.

Clemson received four votes after beginning the season 2-0.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston

11. West Virginia

12. Villanova

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Texas

18. Texas Tech

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Oregon

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Arizona State

Also receiving votes: Michigan 92, San Diego State 88, St. Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Tennessee Tech 8, Providence 7, Stanford 7, Connecticut 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola (Ill.) 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Illinois

5. Creighton

6. Wisconsin

7. Duke

8. Michigan State

9. Kansas

10. West Virginia

11. Houston

12. Tennessee

13. Virginia Tech

14. Villanova

15. North Carolina

16. Texas

17. Texas Tech

18. Virginia

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Rutgers

22. Arizona State

23. Ohio State

24. Oregon

25. Michigan