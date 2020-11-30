Gamecocks basketball remains No. 1 in AP Women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained on top of the AP Women's Top 25 poll on Monday after going 3-0 last week.
The Gamecocks host No. 8 N.C. State on Thursday and will play at Iowa State on Sunday before taking a break for exams.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. N.C. State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Indiana
14. Maryland
15. Northwestern
16. Arkansas
17. Oregon State
18. Gonzaga
19. Ohio State
20. DePaul
21. Missouri State
22. Syracuse
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan
25. Texas
Also receiving votes: South Dakota State 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Mississippi State
6. N.C. State
7. Louisville
8. Arizona
9. UCLA
10. Kentucky
11. Oregon
12. Texas A&M
13. Indiana
14. Ohio State
15. Missouri State
16. Maryland
17. Arkansas
18. Northwestern
19. Oregon State
20. Syracuse
21. DePaul
22. Gonzaga
23. Michigan
24. Texas
25. North Carolina
Zags strengthen hold on No. 1
Gonzaga received 57 first-place votes after beating Kansas and Auburn last week to retain its No. 1 ranking. Baylor received the other six No. 1 votes.
Clemson received four votes after beginning the season 2-0.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Illinois
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Michigan State
9. Creighton
10. Houston
11. West Virginia
12. Villanova
13. Tennessee
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Texas
18. Texas Tech
19. Richmond
20. Kentucky
21. Oregon
22. Florida State
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Arizona State
Also receiving votes: Michigan 92, San Diego State 88, St. Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Tennessee Tech 8, Providence 7, Stanford 7, Connecticut 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola (Ill.) 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Illinois
5. Creighton
6. Wisconsin
7. Duke
8. Michigan State
9. Kansas
10. West Virginia
11. Houston
12. Tennessee
13. Virginia Tech
14. Villanova
15. North Carolina
16. Texas
17. Texas Tech
18. Virginia
19. Richmond
20. Kentucky
21. Rutgers
22. Arizona State
23. Ohio State
24. Oregon
25. Michigan