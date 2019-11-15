COLUMBIA — Frank Martin knew he’d have a mostly new team, but it’s never about the youth.

It’s always about the elders, the ones who have been there, and how they can lead a team even if they’re outnumbered by the newcomers.

“I’ve been able to have stability on our roster twice in my years here,” said Martin, South Carolina's head basketball coach. “I say this all the time, I say it jokingly, ‘Fans love freshmen, coaches love seniors.’”

The Gamecocks entered the season with five freshmen, one graduate transfer and four players who were around last year but saw very little action. There were only five veteran players, minus one considering walk-on Nathan Nelson doesn’t play significant minutes, but adding one considering Justin Minaya played his entire freshman year before being held to five games as a sophomore. Another sophomore, Keyshawn Bryant, is out for at least the next month with a knee injury.

It wasn’t an ideal situation, but Martin compared it to his 2016-17 season that ended in the Final Four. A 24-win team the season before had been denied the NCAA tournament and then a chunk of the roster had to be carved due to players’ off-the-court issues.

But Martin still had Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin McKie. And with those three leading a mostly new group, the Gamecocks reached heights of which they had never dared to dream.

Martin isn’t promising a return to the sport’s Holy Grail just because his roster resembles that one. Maik Kotsar, A.J. Lawson, Nelson, Bryant and Alanzo Frink are the holdovers. Minaya, T.J. Moss, Jair Bolden and Jermaine Couisnard were all around last year, although mostly not on the floor.

The other six have already helped the Gamecocks to a 2-0 start and a very good feeling about what’s ahead.

“Defensively, we’re further ahead than I thought we’d be. All our guards are young, but they all practiced last year,” Martin said. “The thing that’s given us a chance right now is Frink has taken a step forward, so he’s better defensively than I thought he’d be this early in the year. And then the two freshmen that are playing a lot, Wildens (Leveque) and Jalyn (McCreary), are absolutely lost. But they make up for it with the aggression that they play with.”

McCreary was a freshman that no one really talked about leading up to the season, most figuring it would be grad transfer Micaiah Henry to have the minutes in the paint alongside Kotsar. Instead, it’s been Frink and then McCreary, who has 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in the first two games.

Leveque sat out the season-opener with a bruised big toe but had four points, four rebounds and one block in 15 minutes against Wyoming.

Minaya has shown in two games exactly why he was missed last year. When the Gamecocks need a big shot, big rebound or simply a big play, Minaya will provide it.

He’s scored 20 points with 15 rebounds and his defense against Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado Sunday was divine. Maldonado scored 32 points in his first game, but cowed by Minaya’s pressure, he was held to 10.

“I’ve just been trying to play the game, stick to the game plan,” Couisnard said. “I think my strength plays a big part in my defense, so coming off the bench is a fine role with me.”

Couisnard was always going to be an X-factor, as he didn’t play all of last year with an academic redshirt. But he could always play, debuted to the world when he participated in the summer S.C. Pro-Am, and he’s displaying it again in the early season.

“There’s some guys that are just cut a certain way, that’s who they are, and that’s his stage. He’s comfortable being on that stage, he’s comfortable being in that moment,” Martin said, acknowledging that Couisnard is probably the team’s best passer but his shooting needs some fine-tuning. “He don’t care, he’s one of them guys that just has a feel to play basketball, he’s got a mind to play basketball. He’s not intimidated by an opponent or the moment.”

Martin said the Gamecocks still are miles from where they need to be, but added this team has grasped things more quickly than any other.

The youth and unknowns were concerns. The senior core of the team alleviated them.