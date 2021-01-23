COLUMBIA — Derek Scott, the radio voice for South Carolina men’s basketball and baseball, did what he usually does from February to May. He strolled into the Founders Park pressbox, sat down his briefcase, removed his headphones and prepared to call the action.

Except it was in the middle of January. The baseball field was dark and the stadium lights won’t be turned on for another month. The Gamecocks’ baseball team is still in winter workouts and hasn’t even finalized the roster yet.

The big-screen TV in front of the table where Scott and color analyst Casey Manning sat glowed, showing LSU and USC warming up for their basketball game in Baton Rouge, La. In the age of coronavirus, this is as courtside as the two can get.

“It’s definitely odd,” Scott said.

The pandemic has forced so many changes to sports it’s difficult to number them, and the radio broadcasting teams are no exception. Normally part of the team on road trips, from travel to lodging to meals, the decision was made to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 as much as possible.

During home basketball games, Scott and Manning — and Brad Muller for the women’s team — are in their usual perches on the court, albeit the opposite side of it in Colonial Life Arena’s COVID configuration. For road games, they’re at the ballpark.

The TV booth at Founders Park is wired into a live feed from the arena with an audio feed plugged into the sound mixer so it doesn’t sound like they’re “broadcasting from a broom closet,” Muller said. The sound lets the listeners hear the sneakers squeaking and the balls thumping, while the TV is a separate feed from the actual broadcast on ESPN or the SEC Network.

It’s not a bad setup, but of course the broadcasters would rather be with their teams in the arenas. Everyone is making do during the pandemic and that includes the radio voices, even when the TV blinks out for a couple of seconds.

“Not how I’d prefer to do it, but it’s better than the alternative of not doing it at all,” Muller said. “You're just hoping the TV doesn't cut off. If it does for a second, I send it to a commercial break and hope it comes back.”

The goal is still the same: Give the listener a picture of what’s happening. The announcers make it clear they’re not actually in the arena with the team, but they still want to call the game and inform the audience of details not seen on the TV broadcast.

“If I was trying to do this at my house, I’m relying on my TV provider and there could be a storm, or an interruption. So on campus, it’s a more reliable connection,” Scott said. “We’re relying on that feed and the live stats so we know what’s going on.”

Scott is in his fifth year with the USC men and has been doing radio play-by-play for 30 years. Manning, a Gamecock basketball alum, started in 1993. Muller took over the women’s play-calling duties 14 years ago and has been in broadcasting for 27 years.

It’s strange to operate like they have to these days, but they’re thankful USC has the setup to accomplish it. With the school’s TV studio setup at Williams-Brice Stadium anchoring the broadcast, they can use Founders Park or the football pressbox to keep radio listeners tuned in from Baton Rouge to Lexington, Ky.

“I’ve broadcast from Division II schools where I was on a stage at the end of the arena, with a back door wide open behind me,” Muller said. “With COVID it took so long to figure out what they were going to have to do and how they would do it, but USC was proactive in the approach.

“For SEC schools, every game is on TV one way or the other. That meant that there was capability of each team’s home TV crew to set up their broadcasters with a large monitor and natural sound feed. I feed that all into my mixer, and it makes it sound like I’m sitting courtside instead of a few hundred miles away.”

The arrangement does mean adjustments must be made for the broadcasters' pregame routines. The men’s pregame show begins 30 minutes before tip-off, the women’s 15, and feature coaches' comments. Muller usually walks to the Gamecocks’ locker room and Dawn Staley is waiting for him for a brief recorded chat, which he later plays on the radio feed.

Scott uses audio of coach Frank Martin from the team's shootaround earlier in the day, or from weekly press conferences.

“We have been blessed in that we’ve been allowed into the testing protocol, so I test when the players do, three times a week,” Scott said. “As long as I pass the test, I can still be at practice and talk with them.”

But there are drawbacks. Relationships are built on the flights, the bus trips, the meals at the team hotels. Broadcasters get to know the players on a personal level, allowing them to share some of that information with the audience.

Now they’re limited to brief interactions at practice and Zoom calls.

“I get there an hour and a half or so before tip-off, to take my time, to just say hey to the players in shootaround. It’s not a huge conversation, just a, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ because we’re all part of the team,” Manning said. “You don’t get that camaraderie because you can’t do that anymore.”

But the game starts and action and routine set in. Muller handles the entire broadcast by himself, while Scott handles the play-by-play with Manning chiming in with notes, stats and commentary.

“How in the name of officiating is that a no-call?” Scott incredulously asks with arms raised during a particularly galling whiff as the Gamecocks let a lead slip away against LSU.

Staley never does a post-game radio interview, assigning the assistant coach who was in charge of scouting that opponent to talk to Muller. Normally they walk across the court and put on the spare set of headphones. Now they call him and he splices the phone into the radio.

Scott sends a Zoom link to Martin, who usually wraps the game with Scott courtside and then does his press conference. “The Zoom audio is better than a real line,” Scott said, “so even though he’s using Zoom on his phone, it sounds a lot better on the radio.”

Equipment is restored and packed, coats are zipped and there is the bright side of the new normal. Each of the broadcasters wants to be on the road with their teams, so they can report as accurate a picture as possible of the Gamecocks’ mindset, health and how the rest of the season is looking.

But driving 20 minutes after the game to get home is much more convenient than getting home at 2:30 a.m. from College Station, Texas, and having to work the next day. All three men have a regular job alongside their broadcasting duties, Manning as a circuit court judge.

“You get used to the routines of being on the road. I miss my family, but I enjoy seeing early-morning shootarounds, what they’re going to work on against that opponent,” Muller said. “USC has done a fantastic job with this setup so we can do our jobs, but I’d rather be courtside. You’re trying to put people in the arena that can’t be there.

“On the bright side, I get home a lot sooner. And I don’t have to wear a tie on gameday.”