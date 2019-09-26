COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s quarterbacks can’t catch a break.
Backup Dakereon Joyner, who has also dabbled at wide receiver and running back, will not play against Kentucky this week with a strained hamstring, The Post and Courier has learned. Jay Urich, who has nearly exclusively practiced at wide receiver, will be the Gamecocks’ top backup to starter Ryan Hilinski on Saturday.
Joyner’s injury isn’t expected to linger, as it isn’t a hamstring tear. With a bye week coming after Saturday’s game, the decision was made that Joyner shouldn't play Saturday to allow the injury to heal before USC's next game, on Oct. 12 at No. 3 Georgia.
His absence leaves the Gamecocks razor-thin at the position. Hilinski will start his fourth game but is coming off a 34-14 loss at Missouri, where a sore elbow hindered his production. Joyner replaced Hilinski in the fourth quarter of that game.
Urich, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, switched to receiver in the spring and while he has still participated in quarterback meetings, almost all of his practice reps have been at wide receiver.
The only other quarterbacks on the roster are redshirt freshman Corbett Glick, who played in USC's rout of Charleston Southern on Sept. 7 but didn’t attempt a pass, and true freshman Connor Jordan, who joined the team for preseason practice. Wando High alum Bailey Hart was a quarterback but switched to receiver during last season.
Joyner decided to stay at USC after losing the backup QB competition to Hilinski, the coaches counting on his ability to make plays with the ball in his hand. He has been used in several spots, with 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown; seven pass completions for 89 yards; and four catches for 29 yards.
Hilinski was promoted to starter when Jake Bentley went down with a fractured foot in a season-opening loss to North Carolina, with Joyner his top backup.
On Tuesday, coach Will Muschamp declared Hilinski 100 percent for Saturday. An MRI showed no structural damage to his elbow.
“Absolutely, he made every throw today,” Muschamp said. “He looked great, and there's been absolutely no cut of reps or anything, he looks great.”
Urich has played in three games this season but hasn’t logged any statistics. He has mostly played on special teams. He completed the only pass attempt of his career for 9 yards against Chattanooga last season and also rushed once for 14 yards.
Urich shone in USC’s spring game, completing 6-of-8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and catching nine passes for 130 yards and another score. That’s when Muschamp declared that Urich was going to be more of a wide receiver this season, since it didn’t make sense for such a great athlete to be standing on the sideline.