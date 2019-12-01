COLUMBIA — Nobody expected anything different.
You've got to score to win, and as has been clearer than Crystal Pepsi the past month, South Carolina can’t score. The Gamecocks are a one-man gang, with no consistent threat other than Bryan Edwards. And he was on the bench with a knee injury.
USC's 38-3 loss against Clemson on Saturday was a terrible finish to a terrible season.
Losing to No. 3 Clemson was no surprise. Finishing the season 4-8 was not what anyone expected in August. Not in Year Four under Will Muschamp with the most experience and talent he’s had.
Here's six takeaways from the Gamecocks' sixth straight loss to Clemson:
All brakes, no gas
The Gamecocks had 11 drives. They went three-and-out on seven of them.
Injuries played into the season-long drudge, and consideration has to be given for a rebuilt offensive line and a freshman quarterback. Yet this offense went the entire season without having an identity, and over the last four games seemed to have no idea how to formulate a full game plan.
“We wanted to be able to milk the clock as much as we could, and then utilize tempo as best we could at times in the game,” Muschamp said.
But what was the actual plan? What was consistent in planning the game?
The Gamecocks need to get the basics right before they can add any frills, because it’s obvious that what the staff is currently doing is not getting through.
So close …
T.J. Brunson smacked Travis Etienne with the force of a Goldberg spear, and the Gamecocks held Clemson on a fourth-and-goal. That’s the kind of thing that can win a ballgame, even if was in the first quarter.
But Ryan Hilinski threw an interception four plays later. So much for taking momentum early.
The Florida Connection
Muschamp had an amazing defense at Florida. That was part of the excuse he had when his offenses were so bad.
USC’s defense is not that good. It wasn’t when he arrived in Columbia.
The Gamecocks play afraid — as in afraid to take chances, afraid to lose. There is no sign of the aggressiveness the teams displayed from 2005-15.
Bitter tears
Offensive lineman Donell Stanley has been at USC six years and never beat the Tigers.
Stanley is one of the best kids I’ve ever known, even though he’s no kid anymore. The Clemson streak won’t define him, because he’s going to be successful no matter what he does.
The General
I believe it was Bob Knight who, before the NIT championship game, was asked what he liked best about his 1984-85 Indiana basketball team.
His answer was that he only had to watch it play one more time.
It’s been a miserable season for USC. It started in Charlotte with that inexplicable loss to North Carolina. It’s been three months of incessant complaining, whining, moaning and “I’ve had enough!” from anyone with a computer since.
When a season that starts with such a great cast of players goes this bad, the blame begins with the coaching staff. With the way this administration has handled that aspect of it, Saturday seemed almost merciful.
Back to the front
This program was terrible when Muschamp arrived. It’s what comes from coaches not caring at the end of the most successful era the program ever had.
He deserves all the credit for dealing with that, making it better, then making it good. Nine wins two years ago may seem merely decent compared to the 11-win seasons under Spurrier, but any nine-win season at USC is worth celebrating.
Yet it hasn’t sustained, and there isn’t any one person or thing to pin it on. It’s not all on Muschamp, not with all the injuries he's dealt with. But even he says it starts and ends with him, and you are what your record says.
He’s 11-14 the past two years, and 26-25 over his tenure.
Muschamp has made progress. The past two years haven’t shown it on the field. It’s going to be tremendously hard to show it next year.
The problem is that it feels like it did when the Gamecocks were 3-9 after six games under an interim coach, following their best stretch in history.
USC is back to square one.