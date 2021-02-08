COLUMBIA — The game always has high stakes. One doesn't play an 11-time national champion without it meaning something.
South Carolina still found a way to make them higher.
The Gamecocks resumed the No. 1 spot in the AP Women's Top 25 on Monday, six hours before they were set to tip off at Connecticut in their biggest non-conference game of the season. The Huskies rose to No. 2 after a week that saw previous No. 1 Louisville fall to No. 4 N.C. State, then N.C. State lose to North Carolina.
There was some debate about if the Wolfpack may get the No. 1 ranking as they had only lost one game (in overtime, at Virginia Tech) at the time they dethroned Louisville. They also knocked USC out of the top spot in December.
Yet Sunday gave them a second loss, while USC and UConn only have one each. The Gamecocks pounded the Huskies in Columbia last year but take a different team to Storrs, where they've never won. UConn also looks much different after adding Paige Bueckers, the frontrunner for National Freshman of the Year.
The Wolfpack got one vote for No. 1. USC received the other 29.
It's the fourth time in six years the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1. Their previous stays have been for a combined 26 weeks.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Connecticut
3. Louisville
4. N.C. State
5. Stanford
6. Texas A&M
7. Baylor
8. UCLA
9. Maryland
10. Arizona
11. Oregon
12. Michigan
12. Ohio State
14. USF
15. Indiana
16. Tennessee
17. Gonzaga
18. Arkansas
19. West Virginia
20. Kentucky
21. Northwestern
22. DePaul
23. South Dakota State
24. Georgia
25. Missouri State
Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma State 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia Tech 1
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Connecticut
3. N.C. State
4. Louisville
5. Texas A&M
6. Stanford
7. UCLA
8. Arizona
9. Baylor
10. Michigan
11. Oregon
12. Ohio State
13. Maryland
14. USF
15. Gonzaga
16. West Virginia
17. DePaul
18. Indiana
19. Missouri State
20. Georgia
21. Tennessee
22. Kentucky
23. Mississippi State
24. Arkansas
25. South Dakota State
Zags, Baylor remain on top of evolving Top 25
In another massive shakeup of the AP Men's Top 25, Kansas fell out of the poll for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks had been ranked in 231 consecutive AP Top 25s.
Gonzaga and Baylor remain Nos. 1-2. Clemson received six votes.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Villanova
6. Illinois
7. Texas Tech
8. Houston
9. Virginia
10. Missouri
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas
14. West Virginia
15. Iowa
16. Tennessee
17. Florida State
18. Virginia Tech
19. Creighton
20. Southern Cal
21. Wisconsin
22. Loyola (Ill.)
23. Oklahoma State
24. Purdue
25. Rutgers
Also receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, St. Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Villanova
7. Houston
8. Texas Tech
9. Missouri
10. Alabama
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. West Virginia
14. Virginia
15. Iowa
16. Florida State
17. Virginia Tech
18. Tennessee
19. Southern Cal
20. Wisconsin
21. Creighton
22. Oklahoma State
23. Drake
24. Loyola (Ill.)
25. Belmont