From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

USCW_v_UConn_2-10-20_1810.jpg

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are No. 1 heading into their biggest non-conference game of the season. File/Artie Walker Jr.

 Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard, file

COLUMBIA — The game always has high stakes. One doesn't play an 11-time national champion without it meaning something. 

South Carolina still found a way to make them higher. 

The Gamecocks resumed the No. 1 spot in the AP Women's Top 25 on Monday, six hours before they were set to tip off at Connecticut in their biggest non-conference game of the season. The Huskies rose to No. 2 after a week that saw previous No. 1 Louisville fall to No. 4 N.C. State, then N.C. State lose to North Carolina. 

There was some debate about if the Wolfpack may get the No. 1 ranking as they had only lost one game (in overtime, at Virginia Tech) at the time they dethroned Louisville. They also knocked USC out of the top spot in December.

Yet Sunday gave them a second loss, while USC and UConn only have one each. The Gamecocks pounded the Huskies in Columbia last year but take a different team to Storrs, where they've never won. UConn also looks much different after adding Paige Bueckers, the frontrunner for National Freshman of the Year. 

The Wolfpack got one vote for No. 1. USC received the other 29. 

It's the fourth time in six years the Gamecocks have been ranked No. 1. Their previous stays have been for a combined 26 weeks. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Connecticut

3. Louisville

4. N.C. State

5. Stanford

6. Texas A&M

7. Baylor

8. UCLA

9. Maryland

10. Arizona

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

12. Ohio State

14. USF

15. Indiana

16. Tennessee

17. Gonzaga

18. Arkansas

19. West Virginia

20. Kentucky

21. Northwestern

22. DePaul

23. South Dakota State

24. Georgia

25. Missouri State

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma State 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F. Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia Tech 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Connecticut

3. N.C. State

4. Louisville

5. Texas A&M

6. Stanford

7. UCLA

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Michigan

11. Oregon

12. Ohio State

13. Maryland

14. USF

15. Gonzaga

16. West Virginia

17. DePaul

18. Indiana

19. Missouri State

20. Georgia

21. Tennessee

22. Kentucky

23. Mississippi State

24. Arkansas

25. South Dakota State

Zags, Baylor remain on top of evolving Top 25

In another massive shakeup of the AP Men's Top 25, Kansas fell out of the poll for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks had been ranked in 231 consecutive AP Top 25s. 

Gonzaga and Baylor remain Nos. 1-2. Clemson received six votes. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Villanova

6. Illinois

7. Texas Tech

8. Houston

9. Virginia

10. Missouri

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas

14. West Virginia

15. Iowa

16. Tennessee

17. Florida State

18. Virginia Tech

19. Creighton

20. Southern Cal

21. Wisconsin

22. Loyola (Ill.)

23. Oklahoma State

24. Purdue

25. Rutgers

Also receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John's 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, St. Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Villanova

7. Houston

8. Texas Tech

9. Missouri

10. Alabama

11. Texas

12. Oklahoma

13. West Virginia

14. Virginia

15. Iowa

16. Florida State

17. Virginia Tech

18. Tennessee

19. Southern Cal

20. Wisconsin

21. Creighton

22. Oklahoma State

23. Drake

24. Loyola (Ill.)

25. Belmont

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.