COLUMBIA — The first spring practice is more than a month away, but excitement over football never stops.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer released his first spring roster last week and it was immediately dissected for newcomers, updated weights and any significant changes. The Gamecocks are set to start their spring on Mar. 20 (with practices potentially open to fans, although COVID-19 sets those guidelines) and Beamer, with his staff fully intact and enthusiasm in the Long operations center running high, is finalizing his plans for what to install in the 15 spring sessions.

“Really just attacking the weight room and doing everything we can to get in here with (new strength coach Luke Day) and continuing to get stronger,” Beamer said. “Continuing to develop these guys on and off the field is our mentality right now, before we get into any scheme. We’ll start getting into football-specific walk-throughs and stuff before we start practice.”

Opt-outs back in

The Gamecocks had three players opt out before the 2020 season: Receivers OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis, and offensive lineman Mark Fox. Safety R.J. Roderick, a Summerville native, opted out after seven games when former coach Will Muschamp was fired.

All four are on the roster to start spring. Smith, who has dealt with a genetic knee issue that held him to 11 games from 2018-19 after catching 30 passes in 13 games in 2017, is the healthiest he’s been since he enrolled.

USC desperately needs help in its receiver corps and Smith could supply it, as a 6-4 target downfield who has muscled aside more than his share of defenders. Davis could also help if he can stay on the field. He was talked up perhaps more than any player on the roster over the past few years but was always waylaid by injuries.

Davis pulled a hamstring in 2016, had a sports hernia and another soft tissue injury in 2017, a groin injury in 2018 and a high ankle sprain that cost him the entire 2019 season. He was last seen sitting out the 2020 spring practice with a stress fracture in his lower leg.

The Gamecocks also need a lot of help in the secondary, after most of their defensive backs went pro or transferred in the wake of Muschamp’s dismissal. Roderick can supply needed experience after appearing in 31 games before he opted out.

Name change

The “Buck” stand-up edge rusher, a defensive end or outside linebacker, has been changed to “Edge” in Beamer’s defense.

True freshman Sam Reynolds, an early enrollee who was listed as an athlete in his recruiting profile, is listed as a receiver for his first spring.

The numbers

The Gamecocks added 12 scholarship newcomers and three walk-ons. They lost 18 scholarship players, and nine walk-ons from the 2020 roster aren’t on the 2021 spring roster.

USC got a boost when tight end Nick Muse declared his return. Muse is the top returning pass-catcher after Shi Smith declared for the NFL. He developed a strong rapport with quarterback Luke Doty at the end of last season, finishing the year with 30 catches for 425 yards and a touchdown.

Edge J.J. Enagbare also returned after tying for the SEC’s lead with six sacks. Seven of his 30 tackles last year were for loss and he forced three fumbles.

Yet there are so many familiar names no longer around after many sought a fresh start or change of scenery. Jaycee Horn, Israel Mukuamu, Smith, Ernest Jones and Sadarius Hutcherson all declared for the NFL, with eight-game starting quarterback Collin Hill also choosing to chase his pro dream. Backup QB Ryan Hilinski transferred to Northwestern.

Tailback Deshaun Fenwick split for Oregon State after a solid year behind 1,000-yard rusher Kevin Harris, while defensive line anchor Keir Thomas decided to play his final year at Florida State. Three members of the secondary also transferred: Shilo Sanders (joining his father, coach Deion Sanders, at Jackson State), Jammie Robinson (Florida State) and John Dixon (Penn State).

Jack-of-all-trades Chandler Farrell of Summerville also declined a sixth year of eligibility so he could start his professional life. Farrell is enrolling in chiropractic school.

Beamer had to take what he could get due to being hired in December, and seven of his recruits came via the transfer portal. They include quarterback Jason Brown and receiver E.J. Jenkins from St. Francis, receiver Ahmarean Brown from Georgia Tech, defensive lineman Keem Green from Nebraska, and Georgia State edge rusher Jordan Strachan, who tied for the country’s lead in sacks last season.

“With the transfer portal, it’s like the wild, wild west out there in a lot of ways,” Beamer said. “We’ve benefited from it with seven that have transferred in here. I would hope all of them would be able to (contribute in 2021). All of those guys, we feel really good about.”

USC still has an open scholarship it can use but Beamer said he wasn’t in any hurry to distribute it, unless the right player comes along. The rest of the recruiting class is expected to enroll by May.