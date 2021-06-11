Gamecocks' athletic department seeks $46M to offset COVID-related losses, coach buyout

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina, like every other athletic department around the country, lost significant money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The athletic department projects to lose just over $46 million this year and next year, athletics director Ray Tanner told trustees June 11, and is seeking a loan from the administration to cover the gap.

While the bulk of losses came from drops in ticket sales, sponsorships and donations amid the outbreak, about one-third of the shortfall comes from the $15.2 million USC had to shell out to fired coach Will Muschamp and his staff. Muschamp received $13 million from his buyout after going 28–30 over five seasons.

USC actually lost around $69 million including the football coaches buyouts, but it’s only going to be borrowing $46 million due to the SEC recently granting each member institution $23.3 million.

The initial plan is to loan $27 million for the last fiscal year and $19 million for the next year, with repayment beginning in fiscal year 2024. A final decision omn the loan is expected to come at the board meeting on June 25.

The length of the repayment plan is yet to be determined, as other effects of the pandemic can still arise. While football season ticket sales are going well and Colonial Life Arena is projected to have large crowds in the winter, fans who were forced to stay away from USC over the past year may be reluctant to return.

“The average shortfall across the SEC was about $45 million. Here on our campus, when we embarked upon this challenge, which I guess now is about 16 months ago, we knew we were going to be affected,” Tanner said. “It’s always special to be part of family when we have shortcomings and shortfalls.”

“As you know athletics is part of our family, so we are able to provide some funds to help give them some relief,” said Kelly Epting, USC’s Associate Vice President for Finance and Budget. “So the general plan for this academic credit or this institutional credit, rather, to athletics is to use institutional reserves to help them for the year 2021, as well as some lingering effects in 2022.”

Tanner’s department was able to come out of the pandemic without resorting to drastic measures. He said the department did not dip into its reserve funds (approximately $13 million) and it did not cut any varsity sports, as other schools did.

The highest-paid employees took voluntary pay cuts, the department instituted furloughs and every operating expenditure was scrutinized. Media guides and game notes weren’t printed, team travel was often relegated to a drive rather than a flight and sometimes, teams traveled to a road event, played and then returned on the same day to avoid a hotel stay.

“I think on three occasions coach (women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley) went day of the game and came back day of the game,” Tanner said. “Fortunately she won all three of those games.”

Yet the department knew it was going to be belted with a massive loss because of the truncated football season. The season was shortened from 12 to 10 games, meaning the Gamecocks went from seven planned home games to five. The stands at Williams-Brice Stadium were only 25 percent full.

“It will be the first time in many, many years that we’ve been in that position. The good news is our university is strong enough to be able to help us out during these times,” Tanner said during a recent radio interview, describing how the athletic department has been one of the handful of departments nationwide that have profited every year since 2006. “We’re looking forward to getting this pandemic behind us.”

USC rolled back football season ticket prices this year, but because Gamecock Club donors had the option to push their annual contribution forward a year, there will be a shortage. There will also be a shortage in gift donors, who had the same option to push their contributions forward a year.

“We didn’t get it twice,” Tanner said. “It does remain to be seen how people will come back.”

Then again, USC won’t have to spend $3 million on COVID testing this year. There are no major facility projects on the books and while USC will have a debt of over $180 million (the state’s limit is $200 million), it will pay $13 million of debt service this year.

The school will help out athletics and Tanner believes that at the end of two years, USC will be in the black and ready to start repaying that loan. An annual distribution from the SEC, usually $47-48 million, will really help that.

“I have no doubt that in 2022-23, we’ll get back to where we were as a self-supporting entity,” he said.