Gamecocks' athletic budget presented, but numbers will change due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — There’s still too much unknown to have an accurate gauge, but the outlook is rosy.

For now, anyway.

“We’re in a period of uncertainty as it relates to not only football, but the rest of our sports as well,” South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner told USC’s Board of Trustees on Friday. “We will be well-prepared to pivot in a time that we need to going forward in the next couple of months and weeks to come.”

Meaning?

“The only thing certain about this budget is it will change,” said trustee Mack Whittle, also the head of the board's Intercollegiate Athletics Committee.

Tanner presented a budget with just over $127 million in revenue and just over $114 million in expenses. There will be $11.4 million transferred back to the university and nearly $1.5 million placed in the athletic department’s reserve fund.

But those numbers are based on a couple of big factors: Williams-Brice Stadium can have its 80,000 seats filled with football fans, and none of the seven home games are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nothing is certain right now. As Tanner has said since March when COVID-19 wiped out all spring sports, USC still has time to decide how it will determine who and how many get to go to football games, if it has to make that decision.

USC still has time, but the window is shrinking.

“We’d like to be optimistic in what we’re dealing with in this pandemic that will put us in a better place and a safe place. It’s still to be determined,” Tanner said. “We go into this period next month, near the end of July, we have to be prepared to have a strategy.”

The figures Tanner presented had a slight decrease in football ticket sales ($1.38 million) due to a weaker home schedule (last year’s featured Alabama and Clemson, this year’s marquee game is Georgia) and no guaranteed money from a neutral-site game (like last year’s opener in Charlotte, an event that usually nets $2 million). But the premium seating being installed at Williams-Brice is nearly sold out and USC expects an uptick in SEC revenue distribution.

USC expects to get $16.25 million from football tickets and $19.5 million from all ticket sales for the year and to trim the debt another $12.5 million. Considering what other schools have already had to do when they project a COVID-affected budget, the total report looked positive.

But there’s no way of knowing what will happen without knowing what football season will look like. Tanner said future cuts might be necessary.

“We have put some constraints on the way (our coaches) travel, the mode of travel and what we’re going to do,” he said. “Everything is on the table. There could be 10 to 15 percent more of cuts.”

Tanner hopes to be able to save $8-10 million on cuts the department has already made, which has been helped by football coach Will Muschamp, men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley voluntarily taking 10 percent pay cuts.

The plan is in place, but it will change.

How drastically is the question everyone is scrambling to answer.