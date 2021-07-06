Gamecocks' anonymous receivers each have opportunity to seize the spotlight

COLUMBIA — They can’t hand off every play, and while the tight end will be thrown to, much to the delight of those who call in to the weekly radio show, they can’t do that on every non-running play either.

Somebody’s going to wind up leading South Carolina in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns, and it may as well be a wide receiver.

“The first guy that comes to my mind that is making a ton of plays and just doing a great job of leading our group is Dakereon (Joyner). Just can’t say enough great things about him and how he’s been,” receivers coach Justin Stepp said. “Jalen Brooks, JB, has done an unbelievable job. OrTre (Smith) showed up, Trey Adkins has done a good job, Rico (Powers) …

“I’m really excited about our group. I know there’s a lot of work to be done. We learn things about each other every day.”

The startling lack of known receivers has been a hand-wringing concern since spring ball before last season. Even in a truncated spring session due to COVID-19, the goal going into 2020 was to find and develop somebody, anybody at receiver so he could take over for Shi Smith in 2021.

More than a year later the answer is still the biggest question mark on the roster. As the receiver group was last year, it’s a lot of potential and unseen production.

Dakereon Joyner

The former quarterback from Fort Dorchester High School saw his development at receiver slowed for a full year past what it was supposed to be, but he did get a couple of touchdowns last year. His work ethic has been trumpeted by every coach on staff since he enrolled.

Jalen Brooks

Supposedly the guy that was going to elevate the receiving corps past the “Shi and the Smith-aires” tag of last year, Brooks wasn’t cleared for the first four games while the NCAA was up to its usual shenanigans. Once he was cleared, he broke into the open at LSU, had a step on his man and had a perfect pass directly in his hands … and then dropped it.

Brooks ended the year with 11 catches for 100 yards, which actually led the receivers not named Smith. But that drop was what characterized his year.

Thus far this offseason, Brooks is also drawing raves for his study of the game. As summer break dawned last week, he was near Myrtle Beach calling quarterback Luke Doty to schedule workouts.

Xavier Legette

A terrific receiver at Mullins High, Legette did what many of the best athletes on their high school teams do — he switched to quarterback to give the team the best chance to win. Coming to USC, he has played in 17 games already but has caught a mere 16 passes for 193 yards.

“Trying to have better releases, to come off the ball with better pad level,” Legette said. “Playing at the SEC level, it was harder, because everybody is good on good.”

Josh Vann

USC coaches have been waiting for Vann to take a big step forward. He has started eight of 32 career games but has 47 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns among all those minutes.

“I’d say my play has been OK,” Vann said. “It’s not where it needs to be right now.”

A positive is Vann seems to be the most versatile receiver on the roster, getting reps at all three spots. And it is worth pointing out he was always trying to get catches alongside Bryan Edwards and Smith, who are each in the NFL.

“I take, I wouldn’t say full blame, but there’s certain things I can do to change that,” he said. “I had to get my body where I needed it to be.”

Chad Terrell, OrTre Smith

Each have been around forever and each have an injury list longer than their impressive frames. Smith, after an amazing freshman year, had a chronically dislocating kneecap and then a personal decision to take last year off due to COVID-19 derail his career, and Terrell tore each ACL over the past three years.

Randrecous Davis

He could be lumped with Vann into the “talked up a lot, but where’s the beef?” conversation. He could also be lumped in with Terrell and Smith on the perennially injured list.

The others on the team — a few walk-ons, newly-turned-scholarship-player Trey Adkins, freshman Sam Reynolds — are also around, as is E.J. Jenkins. A 6-7 behemoth who played with quarterback Jason Brown at St. Francis, the transfer has already gained positive notices.

Yet he’s also been mostly grouped with the tight ends.

The Gamecocks are blessed with three big-time running backs. If they get held up, Jenkins and the tight end corps is always there for a quick pass to move the sticks. Doty’s ability to run also gives USC’s offense an X-factor.

But they’re going to have to throw deep sometime. Somebody’s going to have to catch it.

All have the same opportunity, but who will be the one to claim it?