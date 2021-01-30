COLUMBIA — Right there.
There was plenty of space, plenty of time. Why rush? That’s what banked the shot off the glass and away.
There. It was the left foot that dragged, pulled the body off, affected the arm. Got to watch that.
OK, that was a chintzy call. What was I supposed to do? She was right in front, I tried to freeze, bumped her, charging.
But maybe I could have …
It’s a constant process. South Carolina sophomore center Aliyah Boston is one of the best players in the country, a unanimous selection as last season’s National Freshman of the Year and a preseason All-American this season, again by a unanimous vote. The Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team is again considered a top seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and provided it beats Alabama on Sunday, should rise to No. 2 in Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll.
Boston is a large reason why, after eight straight games of at least 10 rebounds, five where she scored in double figures, four where she put up at least 20 points and one where she posted the first triple-double against an SEC team in program history. It’s not enough.
Not to her.
“We as a team will watch film the next day, of us, of the team we’re about to play. After that, I’ll be in my room, rewatching the whole game,” Boston said. “I pretty much look at everything, but I sometimes take closer looks at my positioning and go back and watch it again, how I did it, how I scored, how I missed.”
It’s there, in the blue light of the computer or TV screen, that Boston really shows herself. The accolades, awards and accomplishments are wonderful, but they’re in the past.
None help her get better for the next game, the next chance, the next time she gets the ball in her hands, whips that color-changing ponytail around (it’s rainbow-hued these days) and uses her 6-5 frame to elevate and dominate over another opponent. As good as she is, she never stops to think just how good she is.
“Aliyah doesn’t like looking bad,” said coach Dawn Staley, another perfectionist that through her amateur, Olympic and professional career became a standard for players worldwide. “She’s probably beating herself up right now in the locker room. The chippies that she’s missed, she’s going to look at them and see what adjustments she could make, to be more efficient.”
That was after a four-point USC win at LSU a week ago. Boston had 20 points and 14 rebounds.
But she missed seven shots and three free throws. She only blocked one shot.
It’s why on the flight back from Baton Rouge, and on the flight back from Starkville on Thursday after she scored six points on seven shots, had 12 rebounds and three blocks, she replayed all of her missed shots and how she missed them. That battled for attention with a Netflix-and-chill session (she’s allowed those, being 19 and a college student alongside a phenomenally talented college athlete).
“I missed a layup because I was rushing. I tried to get it up as quick as possible,” she said. “The first possession, I got a travel. Coach actually talked to me, said, ‘Catch it, you know they’re coming, so kick it back out. I had to watch the shots I took, my jumpers, and why they missed.”
She’s good enough to already draw comparisons to Alaina Coates and A’ja Wilson, SEC champions, national champions and USC legends. It’s not good enough for Aliyah Boston, who wants to leave her own mark at USC, no disrespect to the others but eager to carve her own spot in the ledger.
Brightening a shining star
“I’m a better 3-point shooter,” Alexis Boston says, matter-of-factly. “She’s not going to admit it, but I am.”
Maybe that’s what drove Aliyah Boston to keep working on hers, paying off in several game-winning 3s in high school and a surprising touch from the perimeter this year. Alexis, 2½ years older and a former junior-college player, has always seen the drive in her younger sister.
“Sometimes, I have to say, ‘It’s OK, you did good,’” said Alexis, now a women’s basketball manager at USC. “She thinks she has a bad game and doesn’t tell herself that she had a good game very often. She knows she wants to be the best and wants to push herself to be better.”
They live in the same building at USC and are familiar sights at the Carolina Coliseum practice courts, Aliyah always asking Alexis to come work with her. No shrinking violet herself at 6-3, Alexis doesn’t hold back when it comes to making little sister better.
“We get in the gym together, work on what she didn’t do well in practice or thinks she did bad in a game,” Alexis said. “She beats up on herself when watching film, so when we get a chance to work together, she wants to work on everything.”
That started when the two played recreational and AAU ball, growing up in the U.S. Virgin Islands and then transitioning to Massachusetts to play in high school. It was programmed into daily routine at Worcester Academy.
“Her freshman year was a good one, the team did well, but I thought, ‘Aliyah is not being used to her potential,’” said her coach, Sherry Levin. “I saw her in a capacity where the sky’s the limit. What then transpired was really up to Aliyah, because coaches can show you how, but they’re the ones who have to do it.”
Still growing physically, Boston was enough of a presence where the under-17 USA team invited her to try out. At age 14, she made the final grouping but didn’t survive the final cut.
“That, to me, was where the click went on,” Levin said. “‘Know what? I’m going to make the next one.’”
Early morning weightlifting. Constant film study. Staying after practice to work on individual drills.
As a sophomore, Boston became a force inside, but there was always more to add. Levin oversaw the development of a hook shot, a drive from the top, the ability to run the floor (that one was displayed against Mississippi State on Thursday). The more tricks in the bag, Levin coached Boston, the harder it’s going to be for anyone to plan for you.
Levin has seen a lot of talent, in coaching and in announcing games, where courtside she often saw Virginia point guard Dawn Staley and then Temple coach Dawn Staley. Boston and Staley play different positions and have different skill sets, but their same commitment to their craft made them a perfect match.
But as in all unions, there were some struggles.
“The maturity process, if she was just too hard on herself, it would be emotional. ‘I missed three free throws and now I’m going to be upset,’” Levin said. “No. Just believe you are truly the best player on the court. It’s about having the confidence and the attitude of never working too hard, always not working hard enough.”
Really, it's OK
Staley admires the relentless passion to improve but quickly found out Boston could take it a little too far. It was terrific that she wanted to keep working, but there does have to be some time, even if it’s just a minute, to appreciate all that she’s done to get here.
“I do try to walk her back. And just put her at ease,” Staley said. “You really don’t see me fretting her play, even on her worst days. (I tell her), ‘If you don’t see me doing that, then there’s no need for you to do that. When I’m concerned is when you should be concerned.’
“But it’s good to just talk things through and give her confidence. This league is hard, this game is hard. If you aren’t mentally prepared to play it through the good and the bad, it will take its toll on you.”
Boston has been a starter since she arrived on campus, the same moment she became the first option in the Gamecocks’ offense. Staley has always played inside-out, and has been blessed with a run of paint presences as her program became elite.
There was some nervousness starting a freshman alongside two other freshmen and two seniors last year, but it resulted in a dominant season. Boston recorded a triple-double in her first college game, and while some games this year have been bumpy, that’s not a bad thing.
They haven’t cost the team, and never-satisfied Boston remains not satisfied.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself. Things need to be perfect,” Boston said. “Even if I score, the movement of my feet, if things aren’t in place, I’ll go talk with coach, watch it on film again.”
She gave herself some credit for a delightful post move against Arkansas. She got the ball near the block, dribbled twice and quickly spun around her defender for the bunny. “I had been working on that,” she said. “I liked that one.”
But even in that triple-double against Georgia, she could find something to do better.
Perfection may be unobtainable, but that won’t stop her from seeking it.