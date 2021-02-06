Gamecocks again don't answer opportunity's call in loss to Mississippi State

COLUMBIA — It was a chance to get back on track, to show that win at No. 22 Florida three days previous wasn’t a fluke.
Like a multitude of similar situations the past four years, South Carolina didn’t accept that chance, and is now back staring at another lost opportunity, and the beginnings of the end of another lost season.
The Gamecocks were punched 75-59 by Mississippi State on Saturday, again creating questions about the future and why this program still can’t find any consistency. It’s been a pattern of the past four years that USC (5-7, 3-5 SEC) will get a big win, drawing the line and saying, “See? Everything’s OK.”
And every time, they don’t follow it up, usually by losing to a team that hasn’t wowed the planet (the Bulldogs are now 11-9, 5-6).
“It’s disappointing we can’t put two games in a row together,” coach Frank Martin said. “It’s a rollercoaster right now.”
The reasons were fundamental. Mississippi State packed the lane with size and bulk the Gamecocks simply don’t have, and USC’s plethora of guards was content to shoot over them. But they couldn’t make much of anything, hitting 31 percent for the game and converting three of their last 20 shots.
“There was a lot of people in the paint. What they wanted us to do was shoot a lot,” center Wildens Leveque said. “We were looking for shots in the paint but we just couldn’t get it today.”
Then even with MSU picking up 10 fouls by the nine-minute mark in the first half, guaranteeing the Gamecocks an opportunity to improve the country’s 321st-ranked free-throw percentage as long as they tried to keep the fouls mounting, USC declined. They chose to take lower-percentage shots from outside instead of going at the rim, despite winning at Florida by dominating the paint in the second half.
The slump of guard Jermaine Couisnard, counted on to be a star this year, continued as he scored four points on 1-of-8 shooting. Top scorer A.J. Lawson had 13, nine in the second half, after the two combined for four first-half-points, all from the line.
The duo was responsible for a lead-taking spurt to start the second half, but a Couisnard turnover and a Lawson airballed 3-pointer snapped the hot streak. MSU put the game to bed with a 14-0 run with eight minutes to go.
“You can’t shoot the ball the way we did and expect to beat a team in league play. The right guys shot the ball, they didn’t go in,” Martin said. “We tend to rebound a pretty good percentage of our misses, and we didn’t do that today.”
Keyshawn Bryant, having a magnificent year, again sparkled with 13 points, including a trademark dunk and a blocked shot so nasty it left pebbled imprints in a fifth-row seat. Yet he got little help and couldn’t supply nearly enough defense as MSU’s D.J. Stewart lit up the Gamecocks for 29.
With only seven games remaining and the potential for one or two more based on rescheduling, USC basically needs to win all of them to even get a glimpse from the NCAA Tournament. Even then, losses like MSU and a cringe-worthy defeat to Vanderbilt will stand out.
If USC doesn’t get there, that will make it four years since a Final Four appearance, none that came close to the tournament. With Frank Martin’s most talented and experienced team since.
“The game was tied at 49, they came down and made a 3. We come down and A.J. gets a wide-open 3 from the top of the key and shoots an airball,” Martin said. “You got to find ways to win when the ball doesn’t go in the basket.”
