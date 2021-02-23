Gamecocks adopt Alabama's formula for success, Beamer adds 5 analysts to staff

COLUMBIA — In a time of new beginnings, why not try as many new ideas as possible?

That's what South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer is doing with the addition of five analysts to his staff. The new analysts, ranging from a USC alum to a JUCO offensive coordinator, will help the 10 on-field assistant coaches.

“Probably done here for the short term, but we’ll see what happens here as we go forward,” Beamer said of his staff, which was officially filled out last week when running backs coach Montario Hardesty’s two-year, $300,000 per year contract was approved. “Very content and very happy with where we are with the people in this building and the connectedness we have in this building.”

Analysts have become more of a rage in college football than those expensive operations buildings that feature everything from barbershops to putt-putt courses to flight simulators. The more folks that can be added to a staff to help the “focused” 10 coaches plan, scout, break down and scheme, the better.

National champion Alabama has been at the forefront, sometimes bringing in coaches disgraced at their previous jobs and finding resurrection with the Crimson Tide. The most recent, Steve Sarkisian, cost himself the Southern Cal gig, landed in Nick Saban’s rehabilitation program and is now head coach at Texas.

After a one-sided defeat to the Tide, LSU coach Ed Orgeron mentioned how “embarrassing” it was to see the detail of Alabama’s scouting of the Tigers. LSU went from five analysts in 2016 to 10 by 2018, then won the 2019 national championship.

Former USC coach Will Muschamp had two analysts on his staff. Beamer, who was promised he’d get whatever he needs to succeed, increased it to five.

Former USC linebacker Shaq Wilson returned to help with defense after working in a variety of roles at USC before transitioning to strength and conditioning at Tennessee.

Nick Coleman was the offensive coordinator at Northeast Mississippi Community College and has served as an offensive staffer at several schools since finishing his quarterback career at Middle Tennessee State.

Ahmad Smith has helped on each side of the ball and was a defensive graduate assistant at Western Kentucky the last two seasons.

Lonnie Teasley coached offensive line at N.C. Central the past two years and also spent two years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Stanton Weber has been with Kansas State the past four seasons, helping special teams the past two.

“I’ve seen both work, and we’re doing to whatever the best fit is for South Carolina,” Beamer said of having or not having analysts on staff. “The investment has been made.”

Beamer also has graduate assistants Donnie Both, Joe Bowen, Danny Gordon and Kiel Pollard to add to his analysts and the numerous other support staffers. Gordon and Pollard played at USC.

Beamer said while he’s “probably” done hiring for the time being, he’s always on the lookout for potential staffers.

“It would have to be the right person, right time,” he said. “There’s a couple of specific guys we’ve talked about for a specific role if it worked out on our end and their end.”

Even Muschamp, who said “more is not always better” about potentially adding more analysts to one of his USC staffs, got in on the act. He’s working with Georgia this season. As an analyst.