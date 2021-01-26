Gamecocks add quarterback, wide receiver via transfer portal

South Carolina added two players to its football roster for the spring on Tuesday.

Quarterback Jason Brown (6-4, 230) and wide receiver EJ Jenkins (6-8, 230), teammates at Saint Francis College in Pennsylvania, were told Tuesday they were approved for admission at USC and immediately committed to the Gamecocks.

They will arrive on campus March 1. The two are from Fredericksburg, Va., and decided to transfer after Saint Francis canceled its spring season. Their goal was to continue playing together, and the Gamecocks offered them that opportunity.

“It’s a blessing,” Brown said. “I’ve been playing with him since the seventh grade. We’re definitely ready to get to work and show Columbia what we can do. I think we can definitely show them that we can play. I know there’s a lot of doubt coming from the FCS level, but I know that we can show them that we can play with the ability that we have on the field. Definitely excited for it.”

In 2019, Brown set a school record with 3,084 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 62 percent of his attempts. He believes the new offense Marcus Satterfield plans to install at USC will fit him well.

“The type of offense that South Carolina runs is perfect,” Brown said. “I think we could really fly up there. I’m in the pocket but I can extend plays. And when I extend plays, I’m always looking down field to throw the ball. I’m not looking to run, but I can definitely run if I need to. Running is not my first priority. No matter if I’m in the pocket, standing still, or if I have to escape the pocket, I’m still looking to throw the ball no matter what.”

Jenkins was second-team All-Northeast Conference in 2019 and set a school record with 13 touchdown catches. He had 39 catches for 779 yards.

If Brown and Jenkins count with the Gamecocks’ 2021 class, that will increase the number of spots taken to 22, leaving room for three more players.