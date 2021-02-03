You are the owner of this article.
Gamecocks add prospects during Wednesday's Signing Day

Beamer

Shane Beamer finished his first recruiting class on Wednesday. File/USC Athletics

COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the second National Signing Day of the school year, and South Carolina is completing its class. Shane Beamer is expected to formally add several prospects today, most of which are already known. 

Updates will be posted here as they arrive. 

2021 GAMECOCKS RECRUITING CLASS

Nick Barrett, DL, 6-4, 320, Goldsboro, N.C. (Eastern Wayne)

O’Mega Blake, WR, 6-3, 189, Rock Hill (South Pointe)

Ahmarean Brown, WR, WR, 5-10, 170, Tampa, Fla. (Georgia Tech) 

Jason Brown, QB, 6-4, 230, Fredericksburg, Va. (St. Francis)

Jordan Davis, OL, 6-5, 288, Fairburn, Ga. (Creekside)

Marcellas Dial, CB, 5-11, 180, Woodruff (Georgia Military)

Kolbe Fields, LB, 6-1, 205, Metairie, La. (Archbishop Rummel)

Colten Gauthier, QB, 6-3, 205, Dacula, Ga. (Hebron Christian)

Keem Green, DL, 6-5, 320, Sumter (Nebraska)

E.J. Jenkins, WR, 6-8, 235, Fredericksburg, Va. (St. Francis)

Juju McDowell, RB, 5-10, 175, Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County)

JonDarius Morgan, OL, 6-3, 326, Birmingham, Ala. (Huffman)

Isaiah Norris, DB, 6-0, 170, Anderson (Georgia Military)

Sam Reynolds, S, 5-9, 175, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

David Spaulding, CB, 6-2, 185, Riceboro, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Jordan Strachan, LB, 6-4, 225, Kingsland, Ga. (Georgia State)

Darryl “Debo” Williams, LB, 6-1, 220, Smyrna, Del. (Delaware)

PREFERRED WALK-ONS

Joseph Barnes, S, 6-0, 185, Camden (Camden)

Nathan Harris-Waynick, RB, 5-10, 210, Sumter (Sumter)

Jake Helfrich, QB, 5-11, 190, Charlotte (Providence Day)

Ronnie Porter, LB, 6-0, 195, Columbia (Heathwood Hall)

Eriq Rice, WR, 6-2, 170, Columbia (A.C. Flora)

