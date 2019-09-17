Rico Powers of Savannah on Tuesday became the third wide receiver to commit to South Carolina for the 2020 recruiting class.
Powers, a 6-2, 181-pound senior, is a native of Savannah but attends Hapeville Charter School outside of Atlanta. He took an unofficial visit to Columbia on Saturday for the Alabama game and following that visit said he was closing in on his final decision. Arkansas and Nebraska were the other two programs Powers was considering.
USC has been recruiting Powers for an extended period and he made multiple visits to the school. He visited for the spring game and returned for a camp session in June. He said the Gamecocks see him simply as a receiver who can make things happen.
“They think I’m a playmaker,” said Powers, who had 17 catches for 552 yards and six touchdowns last season. “They want me there. I’m very excited about that. I know he (WR coach Bryan McClendon) really wants me and wants to coach me. I’m not really looking for the school, I’m looking for the school that chooses me. I love the way they are showing how much they want me.”
Powers also had offers from Tennessee, Oregon, N.C. State and Virginia. His commitment gives the Gamecocks a total of 21 newcomers in the 2020 class at this point, a figure that includes three transfers.