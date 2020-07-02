Gamecocks add another wide receiver to 2021 recruiting class

South Carolina received a commitment from wide receiver Derwin Burgess of Riverdale, Ga., on Thursday.
Burgess is the Gamecocks' seventh commitment since June 1 and gives them 13 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class. The Gamecocks have 16 scholarships counted in the class due to three carryovers from last year. Burgess is the fourth USC prospect who can play wide receiver.
“It was clear cut but I didn’t make it seem like that," Burgess said of his decision. "I’ve known for a little while.”
Burgess said the message he got from head coach Will Muschamp, former receivers coach Bryan McClendon and current receivers coach Joe Cox was clear.
“They told me how I was needed, not just wanted, and how I’m going to have an impact when I come in,” Burgess said. “I’ll be the best receiver and athlete there. They want to use me in jet sweeps, attacking the seams, working the slot.”
Burgess narrowed his decision to USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. He gives Cox a lot of credit for keeping up the strong recruiting interest in him after McClendon left.
“Since Coach McClendon left, me and coach Cox have gotten really close,” Burgess said. “He’s funny and he’s more familiar with the playbook. He has me watching film a lot. They are like I’m the next Deebo (Samuel), that’s what they tell me."
According to MaxPreps, last season Burgess had 28 catches for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 98 recruit in Georgia for 2021 by the 247Sports Composite.