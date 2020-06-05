Gamecocks' AD Ray Tanner has no budget to present to Board of Trustees due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA — In normal times, Ray Tanner would address the South Carolina Board of Trustees with a wrapup of how USC's sports programs performed the previous year, and then unveil the athletics department budget for the coming year.

These are anything but normal times.

Tanner, USC’s athletics director, addressed the board Friday but had no budget to give because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the sports world.

All 19 of USC’s varsity sports programs heavily depend on revenue generated by football. Football heavily depends on fan attendance and TV revenue to get that money, and there’s still no definite word on if the football season will be played as scheduled, or how many fans will be able to watch from inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We have done many models. It is a daily project for us to analyze and try to put together data as we move forward. Still a lot to be determined about attendance,” Tanner said. “We anticipate that we’re certainly going to have football. At some point we will make a decision on what attendance will look like.”

Tanner and USC's board are hoping to have a much better idea of what the future will look like within 60 days. They are working on models for every scenario – from a partial season without fans to a normal football season.

“We will be prepared, whatever that circumstance turns out to be,” said Tanner, who mentioned he is more optimistic now than he was a few months ago. “Logistically, we can’t wait until Sept. 1 to make that decision. We will do our very best to do it in a timely manner so it will be as correct as it possibly can be.”

If necessary, the school could move forward with last year’s athletic budget in place for this year. That total was $125.4 million.

Season ticket sales are going well, with a slight uptick on sales at this point last year, but the revenue from them could change if attendance is affected. USC has said it will give refunds for ticket-buyers who decide they aren't comfortable about attending games in the age of COVID-19. The school has already done so for the spring sports that were cancelled, but revenue losses from those sports were softened because there were no travel costs or other expenses incurred.

Football doesn’t have that parachute. Even a slight reduction in attendance will have a large effect on the athletics budget, and the common opinion seems to be that attendance will have much more than a slight reduction.

Williams-Brice renovations

The renovations to the football stadium weren’t affected by coronavirus and are on schedule.

“It is going very well at this point,” Tanner said. “We feel that we will certainly be on time and ready to go for football season.”

Diplomas on the way

Tanner said 67 student-athletes graduated in spring. Twelve more are set to finish this summer while two others will come back and finish their degrees.