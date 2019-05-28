COLUMBIA — It was hardly a surprise as all signs pointed toward it. Yet when it’s South Carolina, and seemingly everything that can go wrong does go wrong, there were still some nibbled fingernails and ragged breathing until it actually happened.
A.J. Lawson on Tuesday announced that he is returning for his sophomore basketball season, and that means the Gamecocks’ 2019-20 outlook is considerably sunnier.
"I'm announcing today that I will be withdrawing my name from the NBA Draft and I'm excited to return to Carolina for my sophomore season as a Gamecock!" Lawson said via Twitter.
Lawson declared for the draft in mid-April but did not hire an agent, even though new NCAA rules allow players to do so and remain eligible as long as they terminate the agent contract before the draft declaration deadline.
Lawson was not invited to the NBA Combine, but did get an invite to the G-League Elite Camp, meaning he could earn a Combine invite if he was to finish in the top 20 there.
Lawson politely declined and began working out for individual NBA teams. He received solid feedback — some draft analysts have him pegged as a first-round pick in 2020 — but this year Lawson would be anywhere from No. 90 to 100.
There are only 60 spots in the draft. The all-SEC freshman knew his chances were slim when he entered the draft process but since the rules are there for players to learn their worth, why not try?
He always thought he’d be coming back and can now see if he can get the Gamecocks to the NCAA tournament. Lawson is USC’s leading returning scorer at 13.4 points per game and scored in double figures 18 times.
He’ll combine with a deep and talented group of guards in what’s expected to be a different style of play in coach Frank Martin’s eighth season. USC is thin in the post and will have to have the backcourt lead it while the frontcourt finds its way.