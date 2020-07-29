Gamecocks' A.J. Lawson announces return for junior season

COLUMBIA — The process lasted over three months and featured one false start, but the decision that was always expected never changed.

A.J. Lawson will return to South Carolina for his junior season.

“I’m happy to announce that I am withdrawing my name from the NBA draft and returning to school for my junior season as a Gamecock!” Lawson Tweeted on Wednesday. “I want to thank all of the teams that gave me the opportunity to speak with them over the last couple of months, and I’m excited to be back in Columbia and ready to get to work for the season ahead!”

Lawson’s official return bolsters a savvy and talented guard crew and returns the Gamecocks’ leading scorer to a team that should have a great chance of making the NCAA Tournament. USC lost leading rebounder and third-leading scorer Maik Kotsar to graduation and fifth-leading scorer Jair Bolden to transfer (Butler), but returns nearly everyone else from an 18-13 team.

As he did after a stellar freshman season, Lawson decided to test the NBA waters. He declared on April 26 while the NBA draft process was still figuring its way through the coronavirus pandemic, and when the deadline to make a final decision was extended to Aug. 3, he continued to use the opportunity.

At home in his native Toronto, Lawson like the rest of the draft class was denied working out for teams but could interview and communicate with NBA officials. A report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein on June 15 had Lawson making up his mind to come back to USC, but coach Frank Martin told The Post and Courier the report wasn’t accurate and his situation had not changed.

Still, Lawson was always expected to come back after a year that started with some mentions of a first-round draft selection but didn’t go as planned. Lawson didn’t play badly; his numbers were right at his totals of his first year.

But there seemed to be something missing through the year, even when Lawson scored double figures in 23 games and at least 20 points in six. His 3-point percentage dropped along with his assists and his personal fouls increased.

There were no projections that still had Lawson as a safe draft pick but since he had nothing to lose by trying, he continued to use the draft process and see where he stood. He was forced to quarantine with relatives in nearby Summerton when he arrived from Toronto, but soon joined the rest of the Gamecocks for offseason workouts.

Now it’s official. Lawson is back and the Gamecocks will head into a year with high expectations. The program has not reached the NCAA Tournament since its magical run to the 2017 Final Four, coach Frank Martin’s only tournament appearance in his eight years at USC.

The Gamecocks will need to find an impact player in the paint but its plethora of guards can cause severe matchup problems. Lawson, able to play off the ball with Jermaine Couisnard harnessing the point guard role, can combine with Justin Minaya, Trae Hannibal and Keyshawn Bryant in a relentless, push-the-ball offensive attack. USC also has North Carolina transfer Seventh Woods eligible for his final year of college ball.

Cooper joins Gamecocks

Martin also announced the addition of sophomore Ford Cooper Jr. to the roster. Cooper, a Charlotte native, played for Missouri State last year.

He will walk on to the team. Because he is a transfer, he will be ineligible to play this year.