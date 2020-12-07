You are the owner of this article.
Gamecock women's basketball team tumbles from No. 1 spot after loss to NC State

Destanni Henderson

South Carolina's loss to N.C. State resulted in the loss of the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — As expected, South Carolina's first loss in more than a calendar year cost it the top spot in the AP Women's Top 25. 

The Gamecocks tumbled from first to fifth on Monday in the new poll after last week's 54-46 loss to N.C. State. The Wolfpack vaulted from eighth to fourth. 

USC (4-1) is off for exams this week after beating then-No. 23 Iowa State on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. Connecticut

4. N.C. State

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. Oregon

9. Kentucky

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. Arkansas

13. Mississippi State

14. Maryland

15. Indiana

16. Oregon State

17. Northwestern

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan

20. Syracuse

21. Missouri State

22. South Dakota State

23. Texas

24. DePaul

25. Gonzaga

Also receiving votes: USF 59, Iowa State 56, North Carolina 39, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford          

2. N.C. State

3. Connecticut

4. Louisville

5. Arizona

6. Kentucky

7. South Carolina

8. Arkansas

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Mississippi State

12. UCLA

13. Texas A&M

14. Ohio State

15. Indiana

16. Missouri State

17. Maryland

18. Northwestern

19. Oregon State

20. Syracuse

21. South Florida

22. DePaul

23. Michigan

24. North Carolina

25. South Dakota State

Shakeup in men's Top 25

Gonzaga remained first in the AP Men's Top 25 on Monday but the rest of the top 10 had several changes after Illinois, Wisconsin and Duke lost last week. 

Kentucky fell out of the Top 25 after losing its third straight game. It is the first time since March 2018 that Kentucky isn't ranked. 

Clemson received seven votes. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Illinois

7. Houston

8. Creighton

9. Villanova

10. Duke

11. West Virginia

12. Tennessee

13. Wisconsin

14. Texas

15. Virginia Tech 

16. North Carolina

17. Texas Tech

18. Virginia

19. Richmond

20. Florida State

21. Rutgers

22. Ohio State

23. Arizona State

24. San Diego State

25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: Michigan 107, St. Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Illinois

7. Creighton

8. Houston

9. Virginia Tech

10. Villanova

11. West Virginia

12. Tennessee

13. Texas

14. Duke

15. Texas Tech

16. North Carolina

17. Wisconsin

18. Virginia

19. Richmond

20. Rutgers

21. Arizona State

22. Ohio State

23. Michigan

24. Louisville

25. Florida

