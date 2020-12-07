Gamecock women's basketball team tumbles from No. 1 spot after loss to NC State

COLUMBIA — As expected, South Carolina's first loss in more than a calendar year cost it the top spot in the AP Women's Top 25.
The Gamecocks tumbled from first to fifth on Monday in the new poll after last week's 54-46 loss to N.C. State. The Wolfpack vaulted from eighth to fourth.
USC (4-1) is off for exams this week after beating then-No. 23 Iowa State on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. Connecticut
4. N.C. State
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Kentucky
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. Arkansas
13. Mississippi State
14. Maryland
15. Indiana
16. Oregon State
17. Northwestern
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan
20. Syracuse
21. Missouri State
22. South Dakota State
23. Texas
24. DePaul
25. Gonzaga
Also receiving votes: USF 59, Iowa State 56, North Carolina 39, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. N.C. State
3. Connecticut
4. Louisville
5. Arizona
6. Kentucky
7. South Carolina
8. Arkansas
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Mississippi State
12. UCLA
13. Texas A&M
14. Ohio State
15. Indiana
16. Missouri State
17. Maryland
18. Northwestern
19. Oregon State
20. Syracuse
21. South Florida
22. DePaul
23. Michigan
24. North Carolina
25. South Dakota State
Shakeup in men's Top 25
Gonzaga remained first in the AP Men's Top 25 on Monday but the rest of the top 10 had several changes after Illinois, Wisconsin and Duke lost last week.
Kentucky fell out of the Top 25 after losing its third straight game. It is the first time since March 2018 that Kentucky isn't ranked.
Clemson received seven votes.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Illinois
7. Houston
8. Creighton
9. Villanova
10. Duke
11. West Virginia
12. Tennessee
13. Wisconsin
14. Texas
15. Virginia Tech
16. North Carolina
17. Texas Tech
18. Virginia
19. Richmond
20. Florida State
21. Rutgers
22. Ohio State
23. Arizona State
24. San Diego State
25. Louisville
Also receiving votes: Michigan 107, St. Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma State 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, Connecticut 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington State 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Illinois
7. Creighton
8. Houston
9. Virginia Tech
10. Villanova
11. West Virginia
12. Tennessee
13. Texas
14. Duke
15. Texas Tech
16. North Carolina
17. Wisconsin
18. Virginia
19. Richmond
20. Rutgers
21. Arizona State
22. Ohio State
23. Michigan
24. Louisville
25. Florida