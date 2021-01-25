Gamecock women stay put in AP poll while Clemson men tumble out

COLUMBIA — It was a week of close calls but no losses in the top four of the Associated Press Women's Top 25.
Top-ranked Louisville escaped Wake Forest with a two-point win while No. 2 N.C. State eked out a two-point win over Virginia Tech. Connecticut beat Tennessee by six after trailing much of the game and fourth-ranked South Carolina needed a fourth-quarter burst to beat LSU.
The Gamecocks (12-1, 7-0 SEC) are back on the road at No. 21 Mississippi State on Thursday and host Alabama on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Louisville
2. N.C. State
3. Connecticut
4. South Carolina
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Maryland
8. Texas A&M
9. Baylor
10. Arizona
11. Oregon
12. Michigan
13. USF
14. Ohio State
15. Kentucky
16. Indiana
17. DePaul
18. Gonzaga
19. Arkansas
20. Tennessee
21. Mississippi State
22. Georgia
23. Northwestern
24. West Virginia
25. South Dakota State
Also receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri State 49, Iowa State 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Milwaukee 4, Georgia Tech 3, South Dakota 2, TCU 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Louisville
2. South Carolina
3. N.C. State
4. Connecticut
5. UCLA
6. Stanford
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Maryland
10. Texas A&M
11. Oregon
12. DePaul
13. Ohio State
14. Michigan
15. USF
16. Indiana
17. Arkansas
18. Mississippi State
19. Kentucky
20. Gonzaga
21. Georgia
22. Syracuse
23. Missouri State
24. Texas
25. South Dakota State
Clemson falls out
Clemson tumbled from the AP Men's Top 25 this week after its third straight loss.
The Tigers (9-4, 3-4 ACC) were flying high after a 9-1 start but paused due to COVID on Jan. 8. Since returning, they've been hammered by Virginia, Georgia Tech and Florida State, the closest an 18-point loss.
Clemson hosts No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday and is at Duke on Saturday.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Texas
6. Houston
7. Iowa
8. Virginia
9. Alabama
10. Texas Tech
11. West Virginia
12. Missouri
13. Ohio State
14. Wisconsin
15. Kansas
16. Florida State
17. Creighton
18. Tennessee
19. Illinois
20. Virginia Tech
21. Minnesota
22. St. Louis
23. UCLA
24. Oklahoma
25. Louisville
Also receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola (Ill.) 12, BYU 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Houston
6. Michigan
7. Iowa
8. West Virginia
9. Alabama
10. Kansas
11. Texas Tech
12. Missouri
13. Virginia
14. Ohio State
15. Wisconsin
16. Creighton
17. Minnesota
18. Virginia Tech
19. Florida State
20. Tennessee
21. St. Louis
22. Illinois
23. Drake
24. Winthrop
25. Boise State