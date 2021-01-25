You are the owner of this article.
Gamecock women stay put in AP poll while Clemson men tumble out

  • Updated
Dawn Staley

The Gamecocks survived a scare at LSU on Sunday. AP/Matthew Hinton

 Matthew Hinton

COLUMBIA — It was a week of close calls but no losses in the top four of the Associated Press Women's Top 25. 

Top-ranked Louisville escaped Wake Forest with a two-point win while No. 2 N.C. State eked out a two-point win over Virginia Tech. Connecticut beat Tennessee by six after trailing much of the game and fourth-ranked South Carolina needed a fourth-quarter burst to beat LSU. 

The Gamecocks (12-1, 7-0 SEC) are back on the road at No. 21 Mississippi State on Thursday and host Alabama on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. N.C. State

3. Connecticut

4. South Carolina

5. UCLA

6. Stanford

7. Maryland

8. Texas A&M

9. Baylor

10. Arizona

11. Oregon

12. Michigan

13. USF

14. Ohio State

15. Kentucky

16. Indiana

17. DePaul

18. Gonzaga

19. Arkansas

20. Tennessee

21. Mississippi State

22. Georgia

23. Northwestern

24. West Virginia

25. South Dakota State

Also receiving votes: Texas 52, Missouri State 49, Iowa State 29, Syracuse 27, Alabama 10, Rice 7, Milwaukee 4, Georgia Tech 3, South Dakota 2, TCU 2

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Louisville

2. South Carolina

3. N.C. State

4. Connecticut

5. UCLA

6. Stanford

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Maryland

10. Texas A&M

11. Oregon

12. DePaul

13. Ohio State

14. Michigan

15. USF

16. Indiana

17. Arkansas

18. Mississippi State

19. Kentucky

20. Gonzaga

21. Georgia

22. Syracuse

23. Missouri State

24. Texas

25. South Dakota State

Clemson falls out 

Clemson tumbled from the AP Men's Top 25 this week after its third straight loss.

The Tigers (9-4, 3-4 ACC) were flying high after a 9-1 start but paused due to COVID on Jan. 8. Since returning, they've been hammered by Virginia, Georgia Tech and Florida State, the closest an 18-point loss. 

Clemson hosts No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday and is at Duke on Saturday.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Texas

6. Houston

7. Iowa

8. Virginia

9. Alabama

10. Texas Tech

11. West Virginia

12. Missouri

13. Ohio State

14. Wisconsin

15. Kansas

16. Florida State

17. Creighton

18. Tennessee

19. Illinois

20. Virginia Tech

21. Minnesota

22. St. Louis

23. UCLA

24. Oklahoma

25. Louisville

Also receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma State 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, Connecticut 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola (Ill.) 12, BYU 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Houston

6. Michigan

7. Iowa

8. West Virginia

9. Alabama

10. Kansas

11. Texas Tech

12. Missouri

13. Virginia

14. Ohio State

15. Wisconsin

16. Creighton

17. Minnesota

18. Virginia Tech

19. Florida State

20. Tennessee

21. St. Louis

22. Illinois

23. Drake

24. Winthrop

25. Boise State

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

