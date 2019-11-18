COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 Monday after a 2-0 week.
The Gamecocks won at Dayton and beat Appalachian State at home last week to improve to 4-0. They slipped past Texas A&M, the previous No. 5, and are the highest-ranked SEC team in the country.
The Aggies didn't lose but only beat Rice by a point last week.
USC hosts USC Upstate Thursday and travels to Clemson on Sunday. The Gamecocks have beaten the Tigers nine straight times, the longest winning streak on either side in rivalry history, although Clemson still leads the all-time series 33-31.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Texas A&M
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Maryland
10. Mississippi State
11. UCLA
12. Florida State
13. Kentucky
14. N.C. State
15. Michigan State
16. Miami
17. Syracuse
18. Indiana
19. DePaul
20. Arkansas
21. Michigan
22. USF
23. Gonzaga
24. Tennessee
25. West Virginia
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona State 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri State 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Maryland
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Mississippi State
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. N.C. State
13. Florida State
14. Kentucky
15. Michigan State
16. DePaul
17. Miami
18. Michigan
19. West Virginia
20. Gonzaga
21. Syracuse
22. Indiana
23. Arkansas
24. South Dakota
25. USF
AP Men's Top 25
1. Duke
2. Louisville
3. Michigan State
4. Kansas
5. North Carolina
6. Maryland
7. Virginia
8. Gonzaga
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Oregon
12. Texas Tech
13. Seton Hall
14. Arizona
15. Utah State
16. Memphis
17. Villanova
18. Xavier
19. Auburn
20. Tennessee
21. VCU
22. Texas
23. Colorado
24. Baylor
25. Washington
Others receiving votes: Florida State 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, St. Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi State 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, Connecticut 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1
David Cloninger's Men's Top 25
1. Duke
2. Michigan State
3. Louisville
4. Kansas
5. Maryland
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Gonzaga
10. Texas Tech
11. Ohio State
12. Seton Hall
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. Memphis
16. Utah State
17. Auburn
18. Xavier
19. Arizona
20. Tennessee
21. VCU
22. Colorado
23. Texas
24. St. Mary’s
25. LSU