COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose one spot to No. 5 in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 Monday after a 2-0 week. 

The Gamecocks won at Dayton and beat Appalachian State at home last week to improve to 4-0. They slipped past Texas A&M, the previous No. 5, and are the highest-ranked SEC team in the country. 

The Aggies didn't lose but only beat Rice by a point last week. 

USC hosts USC Upstate Thursday and travels to Clemson on Sunday. The Gamecocks have beaten the Tigers nine straight times, the longest winning streak on either side in rivalry history, although Clemson still leads the all-time series 33-31. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Texas A&M

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Maryland

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Florida State

13. Kentucky

14. N.C. State

15. Michigan State

16. Miami

17. Syracuse

18. Indiana

19. DePaul

20. Arkansas

21. Michigan

22. USF

23. Gonzaga

24. Tennessee

25. West Virginia

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona State 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri State 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Mississippi State

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. N.C. State

13. Florida State

14. Kentucky

15. Michigan State

16. DePaul

17. Miami

18. Michigan

19. West Virginia

20. Gonzaga

21. Syracuse

22. Indiana

23. Arkansas

24. South Dakota

25. USF

AP Men's Top 25

1. Duke

2. Louisville

3. Michigan State

4. Kansas

5. North Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Virginia

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Villanova

18. Xavier

19. Auburn

20. Tennessee

21. VCU

22. Texas

23. Colorado

24. Baylor

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Florida State 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, St. Mary's 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi State 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, Connecticut 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1

David Cloninger's Men's Top 25

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Louisville

4. Kansas

5. Maryland

6. Virginia

7. North Carolina

8. Kentucky

9. Gonzaga

10. Texas Tech

11. Ohio State

12. Seton Hall

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. Memphis  

16. Utah State

17. Auburn

18. Xavier

19. Arizona

20. Tennessee

21. VCU

22. Colorado

23. Texas

24. St. Mary’s

25. LSU

