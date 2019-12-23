Henderson

Destanni Henderson helped an up-tempo assault against South Dakota on Sunday. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose one spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 on Monday after beating No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday. 

That win, coupled with No. 1 Stanford losing to Texas, pushed the Gamecocks to No. 4 in the poll. Connecticut took the No. 1 spot with Oregon and Oregon State behind. 

The Gamecocks (12-1) are off for nine days and will resume the season by starting the SEC schedule on Jan. 2. Their opponent will be No. 14 Kentucky. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Oregon State

4. South Carolina

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. Florida State

9. N.C. State

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Maryland

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Mississippi State

16. DePaul

17. Gonzaga

18. Arizona

19. West Virginia

20. Arkansas

21. Missouri State

22. Tennessee

23. Michigan

24. Miami

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan State 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona State 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. South Carolina

4. Oregon State

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Texas A&M

14. Kentucky

15. Indiana

16. West Virginia

17. DePaul

18. Gonzaga

19. Arizona

20. Arkansas

21. Michigan

22. Minnesota

23. Miami

24. Rutgers

25. Missouri State

Gonzaga takes top spot

Gonzaga became the sixth No. 1 team of the season in the AP Top 25 on Monday, after last week's No. 1, Kansas, lost to Villanova.

The record for different No. 1 teams in a season is seven. There have already been six before Christmas, but Gonzaga are set to stay in the top spot for a while. 

The Bulldogs have owned the West Coast Conference for the past decade and may not lose a WCC game. 

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Ohio State

3. Louisville

4. Duke

5. Kansas

6. Oregon

7. Baylor

8. Auburn

9. Memphis

10. Villanova

11. Michigan

12. Butler

13. Maryland

14. Michigan State

15. San Diego State

16. Virginia

17. Florida State

18. Dayton

19. Kentucky

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. West Virginia

23. Texas Tech

24. Arizona

25. Iowa

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1

David Cloninger's men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Ohio State

3. Louisville

4. Kansas

5. Duke

6. Oregon

7. Auburn

8. Memphis

9. Michigan

10. Baylor

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Virginia

14. San Diego State

15. Butler  

16. Florida State

17. Penn State

18. Washington

19. Dayton

20. West Virginia

21. Indiana

22. Creighton

23. Iowa

24. Liberty

25. Wichita State

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.