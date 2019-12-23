COLUMBIA — South Carolina rose one spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 on Monday after beating No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday.
That win, coupled with No. 1 Stanford losing to Texas, pushed the Gamecocks to No. 4 in the poll. Connecticut took the No. 1 spot with Oregon and Oregon State behind.
The Gamecocks (12-1) are off for nine days and will resume the season by starting the SEC schedule on Jan. 2. Their opponent will be No. 14 Kentucky.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. Oregon State
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Florida State
9. N.C. State
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Maryland
13. Kentucky
14. Indiana
15. Mississippi State
16. DePaul
17. Gonzaga
18. Arizona
19. West Virginia
20. Arkansas
21. Missouri State
22. Tennessee
23. Michigan
24. Miami
25. Texas
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan State 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona State 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. South Carolina
4. Oregon State
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. N.C. State
9. Maryland
10. Florida State
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Texas A&M
14. Kentucky
15. Indiana
16. West Virginia
17. DePaul
18. Gonzaga
19. Arizona
20. Arkansas
21. Michigan
22. Minnesota
23. Miami
24. Rutgers
25. Missouri State
Gonzaga takes top spot
Gonzaga became the sixth No. 1 team of the season in the AP Top 25 on Monday, after last week's No. 1, Kansas, lost to Villanova.
The record for different No. 1 teams in a season is seven. There have already been six before Christmas, but Gonzaga are set to stay in the top spot for a while.
The Bulldogs have owned the West Coast Conference for the past decade and may not lose a WCC game.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Ohio State
3. Louisville
4. Duke
5. Kansas
6. Oregon
7. Baylor
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Michigan
12. Butler
13. Maryland
14. Michigan State
15. San Diego State
16. Virginia
17. Florida State
18. Dayton
19. Kentucky
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. West Virginia
23. Texas Tech
24. Arizona
25. Iowa
David Cloninger's men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Ohio State
3. Louisville
4. Kansas
5. Duke
6. Oregon
7. Auburn
8. Memphis
9. Michigan
10. Baylor
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Virginia
14. San Diego State
15. Butler
16. Florida State
17. Penn State
18. Washington
19. Dayton
20. West Virginia
21. Indiana
22. Creighton
23. Iowa
24. Liberty
25. Wichita State