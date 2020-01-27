COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 on Monday after passing its biggest test of the season last week.
The Gamecocks topped Mississippi State 81-79 a week ago to keep them unbeaten in the SEC standings, clinching the game when freshman Zia Cooke intercepted the Bulldogs' inbound pass as they tried to set up the last shot. They followed by beating Georgia Sunday.
The Gamecocks are in their third week of holding the No. 1 ranking. USC (19-1, 7-0 SEC) is at Ole Miss on Thursday before No. 22 Tennessee visits Colonial Life Arena on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. Louisville
6. Stanford
7. N.C. State
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. Oregon State
11. DePaul
12. Gonzaga
13. Kentucky
14. Florida State
15. Texas A&M
16. Arizona
17. Maryland
18. Iowa
19. Arizona State
20. Indiana
21. South Dakota
22. Tennessee
23. Northwestern
24. Missouri State
25. Arkansas
Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1
Men's AP Top 25
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Dayton
8. Villanova
9. Duke
10. Seton Hall
11. Oregon
12. West Virginia
13. Kentucky
14. Michigan State
15. Maryland
16. Butler
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Illinois
20. Colorado
21. Houston
22. LSU
23. Wichita State
24. Penn State
25. Rutgers
Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, St. Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1
