Gamecocks

The Gamecocks remained No. 1 after wins over Mississippi State and Georgia last week. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 on Monday after passing its biggest test of the season last week. 

The Gamecocks topped Mississippi State 81-79 a week ago to keep them unbeaten in the SEC standings, clinching the game when freshman Zia Cooke intercepted the Bulldogs' inbound pass as they tried to set up the last shot. They followed by beating Georgia Sunday. 

The Gamecocks are in their third week of holding the No. 1 ranking. USC (19-1, 7-0 SEC) is at Ole Miss on Thursday before No. 22 Tennessee visits Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. Louisville

6. Stanford

7. N.C. State

8. UCLA

9. Mississippi State

10. Oregon State

11. DePaul

12. Gonzaga

13. Kentucky

14. Florida State

15. Texas A&M

16. Arizona

17. Maryland

18. Iowa

19. Arizona State

20. Indiana

21. South Dakota

22. Tennessee

23. Northwestern

24. Missouri State

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Connecticut

4. Oregon

5. Stanford

6. Louisville

7. UCLA

8. N.C. State

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida State

11. Texas A&M

12. Maryland

13. Oregon State

14. DePaul

15. Gonzaga

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona

18. Iowa

19. South Dakota

20. Indiana

21. Missouri State

22. Princeton

23. Florida Gulf Coast

24. Northwestern

25. Arizona State

Men's AP Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Seton Hall

11. Oregon

12. West Virginia

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan State

15. Maryland

16. Butler

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Colorado

21. Houston

22. LSU

23. Wichita State

24. Penn State

25. Rutgers

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, Southern Cal 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, St. Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1

David Cloninger's Men's AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. San Diego State

4. Kansas

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Villanova

8. Dayton

9. Seton Hall

10. Oregon

11. West Virginia

12. Duke

13. Auburn

14. Kentucky

15. Michigan State  

16. Houston

17. Butler

18. Maryland

19. LSU

20. Iowa

21. Wichita State

22. Rutgers

23. Illinois

24. Colorado

25. Creighton

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.