COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fourth in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 released on Monday.
The Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) began conference play with two wins but remained perched at No. 4, due to top-ranked Connecticut, then Oregon and Oregon State, also winning last week. USC hosts Arkansas on Thursday and is at Vanderbilt on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. Oregon State
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. N.C. State
10. Texas A&M
11. Florida State
12. Indiana
13. Mississippi State
14. Kentucky
15. DePaul
16. Gonzaga
17. Maryland
18. Arizona
19. West Virginia
20. Missouri State
21. Arkansas
22. South Dakota
23. Tennessee
24. Michigan
25. Princeton
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona State 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1
Zags remain No. 1
Gonzaga survived a couple of close games to retain the No. 1 spot in this week's AP Top 25 men's poll, with Duke and Kansas holding on to their respective places under the Bulldogs. But the rest of the poll had a severe shakeup.
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Auburn
6. Butler
7. San Diego State
8. Michigan State
9. Oregon
10. Florida State
11. Ohio State
12. Maryland
13. Louisville
14. Kentucky
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia
19. Michigan
20. Penn State
21. Memphis
22. Texas Tech
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, St. Mary's 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1
