Staley

South Carolina remained No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25. AP/Rainier Ehrhardt

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fourth in the Associated Press Women's Top 25 released on Monday. 

The Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) began conference play with two wins but remained perched at No. 4, due to top-ranked Connecticut, then Oregon and Oregon State, also winning last week. USC hosts Arkansas on Thursday and is at Vanderbilt on Sunday.  

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Oregon State

4. South Carolina 

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. UCLA

9. N.C. State

10. Texas A&M

11. Florida State

12. Indiana

13. Mississippi State

14. Kentucky

15. DePaul

16. Gonzaga

17. Maryland

18. Arizona

19. West Virginia

20. Missouri State

21. Arkansas

22. South Dakota

23. Tennessee

24. Michigan

25. Princeton

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 18, Rutgers 14, Iowa 10, Syracuse 9, TCU 9, Miami 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Arizona State 3, Minnesota 2, Texas 2, Nebraska 2, Kansas 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. South Carolina

4. Oregon State

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. UCLA

10. Mississippi State

11. Texas A&M

12. Florida State

13. Maryland

14. Indiana

15. West Virginia

16. Kentucky

17. DePaul

18. Gonzaga

19. Michigan

20. Missouri State

21. Arizona

22. Arkansas

23. South Dakota

24. Princeton

25. Rutgers

Zags remain No. 1

Gonzaga survived a couple of close games to retain the No. 1 spot in this week's AP Top 25 men's poll, with Duke and Kansas holding on to their respective places under the Bulldogs. But the rest of the poll had a severe shakeup. 

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

11. Ohio State

12. Maryland

13. Louisville

14. Kentucky

15. Dayton

16. Villanova

17. West Virginia

18. Virginia

19. Michigan

20. Penn State

21. Memphis

22. Texas Tech

23. Wichita State

24. Arizona

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, St. Mary's 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1

David Cloninger's AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. Auburn

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Oregon

8. Butler

9. Ohio State

10. Maryland

11. Florida State

12. Louisville

13. Villanova

14. Michigan

15. Virginia  

16. Penn State

17. West Virginia

18. Dayton

19. Kentucky

20. Memphis

21. Wichita State

22. Michigan State

23. Texas Tech

24. Arkansas

25. Arizona

