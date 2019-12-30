COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fourth in the Associated Press women's Top 25 released Monday after the holiday break.
There was hardly any action as ranked teams played one game or not at all last week. The Gamecocks didn't play and will return to the court Thursday against No. 13 Kentucky in their SEC opener.
For the second straight week, the Gamecocks received one vote for No. 1.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. Oregon State
4. South Carolina
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Florida State
9. N.C. State
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Maryland
13. Kentucky
14. Indiana
15. Mississippi State
16. DePaul
17. Gonzaga
18. Arizona
19. West Virginia
20. Arkansas
21. Missouri State
22. Tennessee
23. Miami
24. Minnesota
25. Texas
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona State 1, Michigan State 1, Texas Tech 1, Nebraska 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Oregon
3. South Carolina
4. Oregon State
5. Stanford
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. N.C. State
9. Maryland
10. Florida State
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Texas A&M
14. Kentucky
15. Indiana
16. West Virginia
17. DePaul
18. Gonzaga
19. Arizona
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Michigan
23. Miami
24. Rutgers
25. Missouri State
Gonzaga remains No. 1
Gonzaga was the top-ranked team in the men's AP Top 25 for the second week in a row after the holiday break. Ohio State and Louisville, who were right behind Gonzaga, each lost last week and slipped a few spots.
Duke, Kansas and Oregon joined the Bulldogs in the top four.
AP men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kansas
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Auburn
9. Memphis
10. Villanova
11. Butler
12. Michigan
13. San Diego State
14. Michigan State
15. Maryland
16. West Virginia
17. Kentucky
18. Florida State
19. Virginia
20. Dayton
21. Penn State
22. Texas Tech
23. Iowa
24. Wichita State
25. Arizona
Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, St. Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1.
David Cloninger's men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. Duke
4. Oregon
5. Auburn
6. Ohio State
7. Louisville
8. Memphis
9. Michigan
10. Baylor
11. Villanova
12. Maryland
13. Virginia
14. San Diego State
15. Butler
16. West Virginia
17. Florida State
18. Penn State
19. Dayton
20. Kentucky
21. Washington
22. Creighton
23. Iowa
24. Wichita State
25. Arkansas