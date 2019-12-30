USC’s Staley to be inducted into Naismith Hall of Fame

Dawn Staley's squad will begin SEC play Thursday as the country's fourth-ranked team. File/Post and Courier

COLUMBIA — South Carolina remained fourth in the Associated Press women's Top 25 released Monday after the holiday break. 

There was hardly any action as ranked teams played one game or not at all last week. The Gamecocks didn't play and will return to the court Thursday against No. 13 Kentucky in their SEC opener. 

For the second straight week, the Gamecocks received one vote for No. 1.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. Oregon State

4. South Carolina

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. Florida State

9. N.C. State

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Maryland

13. Kentucky

14. Indiana

15. Mississippi State

16. DePaul

17. Gonzaga

18. Arizona

19. West Virginia

20. Arkansas

21. Missouri State

22. Tennessee

23. Miami

24. Minnesota

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 40, Michigan 26, Rutgers 24, Princeton 10, Colorado 9, Northwestern 7, LSU 5, Kansas 4, Arizona State 1, Michigan State 1, Texas Tech 1, Nebraska 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Oregon

3. South Carolina

4. Oregon State

5. Stanford

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Texas A&M

14. Kentucky

15. Indiana

16. West Virginia

17. DePaul

18. Gonzaga

19. Arizona

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Michigan

23. Miami

24. Rutgers

25. Missouri State

Gonzaga remains No. 1

Gonzaga was the top-ranked team in the men's AP Top 25 for the second week in a row after the holiday break. Ohio State and Louisville, who were right behind Gonzaga, each lost last week and slipped a few spots. 

Duke, Kansas and Oregon joined the Bulldogs in the top four. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. Auburn

9. Memphis

10. Villanova

11. Butler

12. Michigan

13. San Diego State

14. Michigan State

15. Maryland

16. West Virginia

17. Kentucky

18. Florida State

19. Virginia

20. Dayton

21. Penn State

22. Texas Tech

23. Iowa

24. Wichita State

25. Arizona

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, St. Mary's 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, East Tennessee State 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1.

David Cloninger's men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Kansas

3. Duke

4. Oregon

5. Auburn

6. Ohio State

7. Louisville

8. Memphis

9. Michigan

10. Baylor

11. Villanova

12. Maryland

13. Virginia

14. San Diego State

15. Butler  

16. West Virginia

17. Florida State

18. Penn State

19. Dayton

20. Kentucky

21. Washington

22. Creighton

23. Iowa

24. Wichita State

25. Arkansas

