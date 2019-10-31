COLUMBIA — It was never about building a championship team. It was about building a championship program.

So it is that the South Carolina women's basketball team heads into the season as the No. 8 team in the country and picked by the SEC media to win the conference championship.

“Everything has been moving in the right direction,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We have incredible balance, we have incredible unselfishness.”

Last season, the Gamecocks reached the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 after finishing second in the SEC, a notable accomplishment, but the team chemistry just didn’t seem the same as USC teams that dominated the league in the five previous years and won the 2017 national championship.

When the season was over, leading scorer Te’a Cooper transferred, which wasn't a complete surprise considering how she never seemed to really fit the Gamecocks. She was joined by LaDazhia Williams and Bianca Jackson, who struggled for playing time.

A fourth player, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, also announced that she was leaving the program. Her decision was a surprise and a mystery, but five days later she had a change of heart and was back at USC.

Herbert Harrigan, who has appeared on several preseason All-SEC teams alongside veteran point guard Ty Harris, is an X-factor guard/forward who gives USC a versatile veteran player to provide leadership for the country’s top recruiting class.

The Gamecocks’ five freshmen have drawn comparisons to some of the best classes in women’s basketball history and have again made USC a formidable presence. Their non-conference schedule is tremendously tough, but the Gamecocks feel they have a team that can once again raise a banner (or two or three) in Colonial Life Arena.

“Obviously we got some experienced players that have played in our program for two or three years, and they’ve improved,” Staley said. “We got legit 10 starters.”

Lineups have to be set, but Staley has always rotated players, even with a comfortable starting five. The depth this year is astounding, the talent more so.

“It’s great just because they’re like my little sisters. They’re willing to learn, they have open ears and they like to get coached,” Harris said. “We have standards and they live up to it.”

The program was in such a high place that back-to-back years that ended in the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 were considered off. The Gamecocks ceded to Mississippi State for the league title and Notre Dame and Baylor for the national title.

The program is back in position to retake the torch.