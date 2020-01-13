COLUMBIA — Long way to go to discover if South Carolina is the nation's best basketball team.
The USC women are viewed as that right now.
The Gamecocks returned to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll on Monday for the first time in five years. In a week where No. 1 Connecticut, No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State each lost, USC beat then-No. 21 Arkansas and Vanderbilt and held off Baylor (which it has also beaten this year) for the top ranking.
The Lady Bears dethroned the Huskies on their home floor and Arizona State took out each of the Oregon schools. Baylor received seven votes for No. 1 while the Gamecocks got 20.
USC was last ranked first on Feb. 9, 2015, the final week of a 12-week run where it was undefeated and No. 1. The Gamecocks lost to UConn that week and while they have been a consistent Top-5 team since, they never got back to the official No. 1 spot.
The final AP poll every year is collected before the end of the season, so USC wasn't an AP No. 1 in 2017, when it claimed the national championship.
The Gamecocks are at Missouri on Thursday in their only game this week. They will host No. 10 Mississippi State in a Monday-night showdown to begin next week.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. Louisville
6. Oregon
7. UCLA
8. Oregon State
9. N.C. State
10. Mississippi State
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Florida State
14. DePaul
15. Indiana
16. Gonzaga
17. West Virginia
18. Arizona State
19. Missouri State
20. Maryland
21. Arizona
22. Iowa
23. Arkansas
24. Tennessee
25. South Dakota
Others receiving votes: Princeton 30, Northwestern 23, Rutgers 15, Georgia Tech 5, Florida Gulf Coast 2
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Connecticut
4. Stanford
5. Oregon
6. Oregon State
7. Louisville
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. N.C. State
11. West Virginia
12. Texas A&M
13. Florida State
14. Maryland
15. Kentucky
16. Indiana
17. DePaul
18. Gonzaga
19. Missouri State
20. South Dakota
21. Princeton
22. Rutgers
23. Arkansas
24. Arizona State
25. Arizona
Zags remain No. 1 in men's poll
Despite Baylor picking up a head of steam this week, Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the men's AP Top 25.
The Bears beat then-No. 22 Texas Tech and then-No. 3 Kansas to receive consideration for the top spot. Baylor leaped to No. 2.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Duke
4. Auburn
5. Butler
6. Kansas
7. San Diego
8. Oregon
9. Florida State
10. Kentucky
11. Louisville
12. West Virginia
13. Dayton
14. Villanova
15. Michigan State
16. Wichita State
17. Maryland
18. Seton Hall
19. Michigan
20. Colorado
21. Ohio State
22. Memphis
23. Texas Tech
24. Illinois
25. Creighton
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon St. 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, St. Mary's 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, Southern Cal 1
David Cloninger's Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Duke
4. Auburn
5. San Diego State
6. Kansas
7. Oregon
8. Butler
9. Florida State
10. Louisville
11. Villanova
12. West Virginia
13. Dayton
14. Kentucky
15. Wichita State
16. Maryland
17. Michigan
18. Memphis
19. Seton Hall
20. Colorado
21. Creighton
22. Michigan State
23. Rutgers
24. Liberty
25. Ohio State