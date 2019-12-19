COLUMBIA — Dawn Staley looked intrigued. Not concerned, but intrigued.
It’s only been 12 games. Her South Carolina basketball team, starting three freshmen and two seniors …
Was it supposed to be this good, this soon?
“They just have an incredible ability to approach games like they’ve been here before,” Staley said. “They don’t let being on a bigger stage affect them in any kind of way.”
The fifth-ranked Gamecocks demolished Duke, 89-46, on Thursday, rarely stopping to mop their brows after the first quarter as their defense knotted the Blue Devils’ shoelaces. Duke (7-4) isn’t the program it was when the series re-started in 2014, that of a perennial Top 25 team forever in contention for the ACC title, but it’s still old, tall and talented.
USC (11-1) never let that show. Duke senior Haley Gorecki, averaging 18.7 points per game, took a carom from the opening tip to the rack and scored for just about the Devils’ only highlight.
Gorecki only scored two other points (with nine turnovers). The Gamecocks allowed 14 Duke points in a first quarter of seven lead changes, then 16 over the next two periods. The Blue Devils went 6:32 without a point bridging halftime and hit their season average of 18 turnovers with six minutes to go in the third.
It was controlling, dominant and ruthless. USC coldly handed Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie the worst loss of her tenure — and the worst loss the program has had since a Staley-led Virginia team won 93-48 in 1992 — and the Blue Devils have turned it over 55 times in two games (30 against the Gamecocks, leading to 39 points).
“I just came into the season with an open mind. I was going to just try and let the freshmen do what they do and kind of guide them,” Staley said.
“That’s pretty much what we’re doing. The guidance of Ty (Harris) and (Mikiah Herbert Harrigan) and Lele (Grissett), they’ve done a great job of teaching them, showing them, explaining to them how it works, and if you’re not a great listener, you’ll miss some things. Hopefully we can just keep it up and stay as consistent as we are on both sides of the ball.”
Bench strength
Grissett had to play forward her first two years because of thin numbers in the post. Now playing more of a three-guard role, Grissett is fast becoming the team’s best sixth player.
She scored 12 points to tie for the team lead Thursday, with three rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist. The 6-2 junior showed off deceptive speed for her size, pump-faking a lunging defender in the corner and racing on the baseline for a reverse layup.
“It’s added to my game a lot. A lot of people like to jump and block shots,” Grissett said. “(The pump-fake’s) been here a lot of years. I just haven’t been using it.”
Phenom
Aliyah Boston continues to play well but isn’t taking over games like she did earlier in the season. Competition has been better in consecutive games, but it’s also a case of opponents wising up.
Boston has been double-teamed and sometimes triple-teamed in the paint the last three games, making entry passes difficult and too many bumps to get a clean shot if she does get the ball. She still scored 10 points with eight rebounds Thursday, but she was very much a third or fourth option on offense, and had a couple of put-backs.
“Aliyah is calm. I think she understands what’s happening out there,” Staley said. “Tonight was great because everybody else was scoring, but we’re going to need Aliyah to impose her will in the paint so we can establish ourselves down there.”
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks host No. 25 South Dakota on Sunday before taking a 10-day break for the holidays. They return with a home game on Jan. 2 against No. 14 Kentucky to begin the SEC schedule.