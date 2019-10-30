Staley by JAC.jpg

Dawn Staley takes another Top 10 team into her 12th season at USC. John A. Carlos II/Post and Courier

 John A. Carlos II

COLUMBIA — Another season, another Top 10 ranking.

Dawn Staley's 12th team at South Carolina will begin the season as the country's eighth-ranked squad, the Associated Press announced on Wednesday. The Gamecocks, coming off an SEC runner-up season that finished in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, reloaded with the country's best recruiting class. 

USC will get another Top-10 matchup nearly immediately out of the gate. The Gamecocks begin their season Tuesday by hosting Alabama State (after Friday's exhibition game against North Georgia) and then travel to No. 4 Maryland on Nov. 10. 

The Gamecocks will also take on defending national champion Baylor on Nov. 30 in their last game of the Paradise Jam (Virgin Islands). The Lady Bears, ranked second to start the season, ended USC's season 93-68 in the Sweet 16 last year. 

USC will play eight teams in the preseason Top 25, with home-and-home series against No. 13 Kentucky and No. 22 Arkansas. The Gamecocks also play Nos. 5 (Connecticut), 6 (Texas A&M), 10 (Mississippi State) and 24 (Indiana). 

Five teams that received votes (Tennessee, South Dakota, LSU, Auburn and Duke) are also on USC's schedule. 

USC has been consecutively ranked in 132 polls. 

AP TOP 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Maryland

5. Connecticut

6. Texas A&M

7. Oregon State

8. South Carolina

9. Louisville

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Florida State

13. Kentucky 

14. N.C. State

15. Texas

16. Notre Dame

17. Michigan State

18. Miami

18. DePaul

20. Arizona State

21. Syracuse

22. Arkansas

23. Minnesota

24. Indiana

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa State 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise State 15, South Dakota 11, South Florida 9, Arizona 9, Iowa 8, South Dakota State 7, LSU 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St 1, Ohio 1

