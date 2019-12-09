COLUMBIA — South Carolina moved up a spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll on Monday after another Top-5 upset.
Ohio State beat then-No. 2 Louisville last week and the Cardinals fell to No. 7. The Gamecocks, who were No. 6, moved to No. 5.
USC (9-1) beat Temple on the road last week and is off for exams this week. The Gamecocks host Purdue on Sunday.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Stanford
2. Connecticut
3. Oregon
4. Oregon State
5. South Carolina
6. Baylor
7. Louisville
8. Florida State
9. N.C. State
10. UCLA
11. Texas A&M
12. Indiana
13. Maryland
14. Kentucky
15. Mississippi State
16. DePaul
17. Gonzaga
18. Arizona
19. Michigan State
20. Missouri State
21. Arkansas
22. West Virginia
23. Tennessee
24. Michigan
25. Miami
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio State 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona State 1, Texas 1, TCU 1
Men's poll shuffles the Top 10
The top two teams remained unchanged but there was a significant shakeup in the AP Top 10 on Monday. Virginia, Michigan and North Carolina (twice) each lost last week.
AP Top 25
1. Louisville
2. Kansas
3. Ohio State
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Gonzaga
7. Duke
8. Kentucky
9. Virginia
10. Oregon
11. Baylor
12. Auburn
13. Memphis
14. Dayton
15. Arizona
16. Michigan State
17. North Carolina
18. Butler
19. Tennessee
20. Villanova
21. Florida State
22. Seton Hall
23. Xavier
24. Colorado
25. San Diego State
Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, St. Mary's 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgetown 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1
