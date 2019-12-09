Staley

Dawn Staley's squad is on exam break before returning to the court on Sunday. File/AP

COLUMBIA — South Carolina moved up a spot in the Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll on Monday after another Top-5 upset. 

Ohio State beat then-No. 2 Louisville last week and the Cardinals fell to No. 7. The Gamecocks, who were No. 6, moved to No. 5. 

USC (9-1) beat Temple on the road last week and is off for exams this week. The Gamecocks host Purdue on Sunday. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. Oregon State

5. South Carolina

6. Baylor

7. Louisville

8. Florida State

9. N.C. State

10. UCLA

11. Texas A&M

12. Indiana

13. Maryland

14. Kentucky

15. Mississippi State

16. DePaul

17. Gonzaga

18. Arizona

19. Michigan State

20. Missouri State

21. Arkansas

22. West Virginia

23. Tennessee

24. Michigan 

25. Miami

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 46, Florida Gulf Coast 39, Minnesota 19, North Carolina 10, Ohio State 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 3, Arizona State 1, Texas 1, TCU 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Stanford          

2. Connecticut

3. Oregon

4. South Carolina

5. Baylor

6. Oregon State

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. Maryland

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. N.C. State

14. Kentucky

15. Indiana

16. DePaul

17. West Virginia

18. Gonzaga

19. Arizona

20. Michigan

21. Michigan State

22. Miami

23. Arkansas

24. Missouri State

25. South Dakota

Men's poll shuffles the Top 10

The top two teams remained unchanged but there was a significant shakeup in the AP Top 10 on Monday. Virginia, Michigan and North Carolina (twice) each lost last week. 

AP Top 25

1. Louisville

2. Kansas

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

6. Gonzaga

7. Duke

8. Kentucky

9. Virginia

10. Oregon

11. Baylor

12. Auburn

13. Memphis

14. Dayton

15. Arizona

16. Michigan State

17. North Carolina

18. Butler

19. Tennessee

20. Villanova

21. Florida State

22. Seton Hall

23. Xavier

24. Colorado

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, St. Mary's 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn State 5, Georgetown 4, West Virginia 3, Richmond 3, LSU 2, Duquesne 1, DePaul 1, VCU 1

David Cloninger's AP Top 25

1. Louisville

2. Kansas

3. Maryland

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Kentucky

7. Gonzaga

8. Duke

9. Virginia

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Memphis

13. Auburn

14. Baylor

15. Arizona  

16. Dayton

17. Villanova

18. Florida State

19. Tennessee

20. Washington

21. Butler

22. Colorado

23. Xavier

24. San Diego State

25. Utah State

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.