Gamecock women finish just outside top 5 of AP Women's Top 25

COLUMBIA — South Carolina finished No. 6 in the season's final Associated Press Women's Top 25.
The Gamecocks, who began the year No. 1 and reclaimed the spot for a week at midseason, are expected to be one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket when it's announced the night of March 15.
The final USA Today/Coaches' Top 25 will be released the day after the national championship game.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Stanford
3. N.C. State
4. Texas A&M
5. Baylor
6. South Carolina
7. Maryland
8. Louisville
9. UCLA
10. Georgia
11. Arizona
12. Indiana
13. Tennessee
14. Gonzaga
15. Arkansas
16. Michigan
17. West Virginia
18. Kentucky
19. USF
20. Missouri State
21. Rutgers
22. Ohio State
23. Oregon
24. Florida Gulf Coast
25. South Dakota State
David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. N.C. State
3. Stanford
4. South Carolina
5. Louisville
6. Texas A&M
7. Baylor
8. Maryland
9. UCLA
10. Arizona
11. Georgia
12. Indiana
13. Gonzaga
14. Michigan
15. West Virginia
16. USF
17. Missouri State
18. Kentucky
19. Rutgers
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Florida Gulf Coast
23. Stephen F. Austin
24. Tennessee
25. South Dakota State
Gonzaga finishes wire-to-wire No. 1 season
Gonzaga finished the year 26-0 and was ranked first all season. The Bulldogs are the consensus top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Illinois
3. Baylor
4. Michigan
5. Alabama
6. Houston
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Texas
10. Arkansas
11. Oklahoma State
12. Kansas
13. West Virginia
14. Florida State
15. Virginia
16. San Diego State
17. Loyola (Ill.)
18. Villanova
19. Creighton
20. Purdue
21. Texas Tech
22. Colorado
23. BYU
23. Southern Cal
25. Virginia Tech
Also receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1
David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Illinois
3. Baylor
4. Alabama
5. Houston
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. Texas
9. Iowa
10. Oklahoma State
11. Kansas
12. West Virginia
13. Arkansas
14. Texas Tech
15. Florida State
16. Loyola (Ill.)
17. Virginia Tech
18. Virginia
19. Villanova
20. San Diego State
21. Creighton
22. BYU
23. Oregon
24. Winthrop
25. St. Bonaventure