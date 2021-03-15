You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gamecock women finish just outside top 5 of AP Women's Top 25

  • Updated
Gamecocks SEC champs

The Gamecocks head into another NCAA Tournament after another SEC Tournament championship. AP/Sean Rayford

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA — South Carolina finished No. 6 in the season's final Associated Press Women's Top 25. 

The Gamecocks, who began the year No. 1 and reclaimed the spot for a week at midseason, are expected to be one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament bracket when it's announced the night of March 15. 

The final USA Today/Coaches' Top 25 will be released the day after the national championship game. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Stanford

3. N.C. State

4. Texas A&M

5. Baylor

6. South Carolina

7. Maryland

8. Louisville

9. UCLA

10. Georgia

11. Arizona

12. Indiana

13. Tennessee

14. Gonzaga

15. Arkansas

16. Michigan

17. West Virginia

18. Kentucky

19. USF

20. Missouri State

21. Rutgers

22. Ohio State

23. Oregon

24. Florida Gulf Coast

25. South Dakota State

Also receiving votes: Iowa 43, Stephen F. Austin 35, Marquette 27, Oregon State 21, Virginia Tech 9, Northwestern 9, Georgia Tech 9, Oklahoma State 8, DePaul 2, South Dakota 1, UCF 1

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. N.C. State

3. Stanford

4. South Carolina

5. Louisville

6. Texas A&M

7. Baylor

8. Maryland

9. UCLA

10. Arizona

11. Georgia

12. Indiana

13. Gonzaga

14. Michigan

15. West Virginia

16. USF

17. Missouri State

18. Kentucky

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Florida Gulf Coast

23. Stephen F. Austin

24. Tennessee

25. South Dakota State

Gonzaga finishes wire-to-wire No. 1 season

Gonzaga finished the year 26-0 and was ranked first all season. The Bulldogs are the consensus top seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Illinois

3. Baylor

4. Michigan

5. Alabama

6. Houston

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Texas

10. Arkansas

11. Oklahoma State

12. Kansas

13. West Virginia

14. Florida State

15. Virginia

16. San Diego State

17. Loyola (Ill.)

18. Villanova

19. Creighton

20. Purdue

21. Texas Tech

22. Colorado

23. BYU

23. Southern Cal

25. Virginia Tech

Also receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Illinois

3. Baylor

4. Alabama

5. Houston

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan

8. Texas

9. Iowa

10. Oklahoma State

11. Kansas

12. West Virginia

13. Arkansas

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Loyola (Ill.)

17. Virginia Tech

18. Virginia

19. Villanova

20. San Diego State

21. Creighton

22. BYU

23. Oregon

24. Winthrop

25. St. Bonaventure

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News