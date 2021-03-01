Gamecock women fall in AP Top 25 after 2-2 finish to regular season

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women lost the SEC regular-season championship to Texas A&M on Feb. 28, finishing their regular season 2-2. Ranked fifth last week, USC will enter this week's SEC Tournament as the country's No. 7 team.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Connecticut
2. Texas A&M
3. N.C. State
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Baylor
7. South Carolina
8. Maryland
9. UCLA
10. Indiana
11. Arizona
12. Michigan
13. Arkansas
14. Tennessee
15. USF
16. Georgia
17. Kentucky
18. Gonzaga
19. Oregon
20. West Virginia
21. South Dakota State
22. Ohio State
23. Missouri State
24. Rutgers
25. DePaul
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4
Tigers just out of Top 25
Clemson is just outside of the AP Men's Top 25 after returning from a COVID pause and winning two games last week. The Tigers received 47 votes (28th).
The Tigers (15-5, 9-5 ACC), a lock for the NCAA Tournament at this point, beat Wake Forest and Miami and have two games remaining before the ACC Tournament. Clemson is at Syracuse on March 3 and hosts Pitt on March 6.
AP Men's Top 25
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Illinois
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7. Ohio State
8. Alabama
9. Houston
10. Villanova
11. Florida State
12. Arkansas
13. Kansas
14. Creighton
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Texas Tech
19. San Diego State
20. Loyola (Ill.)
21. Virginia
22. Virginia Tech
23. Purdue
24. Colorado
25. Wisconsin
Also receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1
