Gamecock women fall in AP Top 25 after 2-2 finish to regular season

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina women lost the SEC regular-season championship to Texas A&M on Feb. 28, finishing their regular season 2-2. Ranked fifth last week, USC will enter this week's SEC Tournament as the country's No. 7 team.

AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. Texas A&M

3. N.C. State

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. Baylor

7. South Carolina

8. Maryland

9. UCLA

10. Indiana

11. Arizona

12. Michigan

13. Arkansas

14. Tennessee

15. USF

16. Georgia

17. Kentucky

18. Gonzaga

19. Oregon

20. West Virginia

21. South Dakota State

22. Ohio State

23. Missouri State

24. Rutgers

25. DePaul

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F. Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma State 9, Oregon State 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4

David Cloninger's AP Women's Top 25

1. Connecticut

2. N.C. State

3. Texas A&M

4. Stanford

5. Louisville

6. Baylor

7. Maryland

8. UCLA

9. South Carolina

10. Arizona

11. Indiana

12. Michigan

13. USF

14. West Virginia

15. Georgia

16. Ohio State

17. Gonzaga

18. Kentucky

19. Missouri State

20. Oregon

21. DePaul

22. Tennessee

23. Arkansas

24. South Dakota State

25. Rutgers

Tigers just out of Top 25

Clemson is just outside of the AP Men's Top 25 after returning from a COVID pause and winning two games last week. The Tigers received 47 votes (28th).

The Tigers (15-5, 9-5 ACC), a lock for the NCAA Tournament at this point, beat Wake Forest and Miami and have two games remaining before the ACC Tournament. Clemson is at Syracuse on March 3 and hosts Pitt on March 6.

AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Ohio State

8. Alabama

9. Houston

10. Villanova

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas

14. Creighton

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Texas Tech

19. San Diego State

20. Loyola (Ill.)

21. Virginia

22. Virginia Tech

23. Purdue

24. Colorado

25. Wisconsin

Also receiving votes: BYU 101, Southern Cal 88, Clemson 47, Florida 24, Tennessee 19, St. Bonaventure 16, Oregon 15, Missouri 13, Wichita State 11, Maryland 9, Toledo 8, Connecticut 5, Belmont 5, Winthrop 4, North Carolina 4, UCLA 2, Louisville 2, UC Santa Barbara 1, Drake 1

David Cloninger's AP Men's Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Illinois

5. Alabama

6. West Virginia

7. Houston

8. Iowa

9. Ohio State

10. Texas

11. Kansas

12. Arkansas

13. Villanova

14. Oklahoma State

15. Oklahoma

16. Texas Tech

17. Loyola (Ill.)

18. Florida State

19. Virginia Tech

20. Creighton

21. Clemson

22. San Diego State

23. BYU

24. Virginia

25. Winthrop