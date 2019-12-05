COLUMBIA — Assistant coach Fred Chmiel said it best, seconds after the South Carolina women's basketball team thrashed Baylor in last week’s Paradise Jam.

“This is what we’re supposed to do,” he said Saturday after the Gamecocks' 74-59 victory over then-No. 2 Baylor, snapping the Bears' 36-game winning streak.

It was only eight months ago that USC head coach Dawn Staley sat at a table in Greensboro, N.C., after that same Baylor squad blasted her team out of the Sweet 16 with a 93-68 rout. USC never had a chance as the Lady Bears, ranked No. 1 and on their way to the national championship, were just too good.

Staley said then that, while she never mentioned it to her team during the season, a Sweet 16 berth was a good, solid goal for that group — as in, that was probably going to be the limit. USC won 23 games, 13 in the SEC, and beat four Top-25 teams.

“When you look at what was on our roster, you look at the inexperience of players who had to make an impact for us consistently, the depth of our rosters, the injuries at the beginning of the season,” Staley said. “It was just hard to build that chemistry.”

There was a definite lack of it, with too much attitude and not enough hunger. The Gamecocks were a strong team with great individual talent, but lacked the cohesiveness that has become a hallmark of Staley's teams.

Eight months later, USC fielded a team that mixed old and new, and chemistry is always hard to create with that formula, especially when many of the newcomers were already better than the veterans. There were concerns.

There aren’t anymore.

After a 14-point loss to Indiana to begin the Paradise Jam, Staley’s Gamecocks beat Washington State and then Baylor. Yes, the Bears didn’t have their best player — center Lauren Cox was sidelined with a broken foot — and it was a two-point game early in the fourth quarter.

But USC kept responding, kept playing defense and most importantly, kept doing what got it there. There were no egos to consider when getting the ball to Aliyah Boston, already a three-time SEC Freshman of the Week. And there were no hurt feelings when seniors Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan demanded the ball in the final five minutes.

The result was a 15-point win, a tournament championship and a whole lot of smiles on the flight home from the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Gamecocks did drop one slot to No. 6 in this week's AP poll, but they’re having fun on the court, which can translate to a lot more wins going forward.

“What I want our team to take from this is how we prepped. We got after it. We were more exact in how we wanted to play. They’re really going to be locked in on whoever we play,” Staley said. “I don’t really care who’s No. 1. It’s who’s No. 1 at the end.”

The Gamecocks (8-1) are at Temple, Staley’s first coaching stop, on Saturday to complete a marathon stretch of five games away from Colonial Life Arena. Keeping focus during lengthy delays in the schedule and exams is always difficult, but thus far there have been no questions about this group.

They want to win, and they already know how to win. Staley saw another important question answered in the Virgin Islands.

“You’re trying to figure out what your team is about, like us,” Staley said. “Can we get hit in the gut Thursday, and come back?”

Indiana stung, but the Gamecocks didn’t let it fester. They won two games in two days, including a rout of a team that’s become a rival the past two years.

Staley won’t have to keep any concerns about this team to herself this year.

There doesn’t seem to be any.