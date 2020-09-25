Gamecock statue a long time coming, but worth it to Isle of Palms couple behind the project

COLUMBIA — He saw how the area around Williams-Brice Stadium had grown over the years from the desolate concrete fortress it was when he was a student at South Carolina.

He can’t claim the idea, but now that the 20-foot by 20-foot, 10-ton bronze Gamecock statue at the corner of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard is in place, Bill Horton is mighty proud to see it.

“Mary and I were interested in making a gift to the university in 2016, almost five years ago. As we were talking to administrators, they mentioned they were looking at the possibility of putting a pretty sizable piece of sculpture at the corner of Springs-Brooks Plaza,” said Horton, now retired and living on Isle of Palms. “I had an opportunity to actually meet with the artist and see the concept drawings and some of his work. It seemed like a pretty neat thing to be a part of.”

The sculpture had become somewhat of a running gag before it was finally on its way to Columbia. USC approved it in 2016 and hoped to have it ready by the 2017 home-opening football game.

That came and went, as did the 2018 and 2019 home openers. The delay was always labeled as “you can’t hurry artists” and there was the difficulty of trying to create a structure with minimal support (i.e., no poles anchored into the ground for the wings and tail to rest on).

But it did get made, and after it was hauled in pieces by flatbed truck from San Diego, it’s bolted together, rubbed seamless and defiantly crowing at the corner of the stadium. The granite base is being finalized as well as plaques honoring Horton, his wife Mary Major (the sister of USC equestrian coach Boo Major), donors David and Lynette Seaton and Mary’s parents, Bob and Madge Major (both deceased).

“I don’t think we were frustrated (at the delay), we were anxious to see it completed,” said Horton, who saw the project as a way to honor his in-laws, both longtime USC fans. “The university was very informed with us throughout the process. Happy to see it done.”

The price tag was just under $1 million, all from private funds. North Carolina’s Jon Hair sculpted it.

"We needed something iconic," David Seaton said in a statement. "I had a smaller one done by an artist in New Mexico and it's inside Colonial Life Arena. I figured we needed something at Williams-Brice, and we needed something iconic.”

That goal was accomplished. Horton, who will attend Saturday’s game, said it best.

Like the Gamecocks’ distinctive nickname, there won’t be another statue like this found anywhere else in the world.