COLUMBIA — The game always evens out, the crest of the hill a player is climbing only serving to increase the length of the descent. It’s how a player responds while in the valley that defines him.

Wes Clarke isn’t worried about how he’ll respond. South Carolina's slugger has already seen the results.

“Baseball is like the stock market. You’re going to go up and down. The second you get frustrated and start doubting yourself is the second you lose it,” Clarke said. “I had a streak where I was striking out, but this past weekend I had a ton of barrel-ups and had nothing to show for it. I had four or five walks, six or seven balls hit over 100 (miles per hour) so I’m not too worried about it. I feel good about it and it’s going to come.”

It was inevitable that a guy who batted .769 and slammed six home runs in the Gamecocks' first four games would slow down. The pitching got better and the situations got worse.

Yet he still hit the season’s midpoint with a .319 average, 15 homers and 33 RBIs, leading to Perfect Game naming Clarke its midseason National Player of the Year. Sure, he wasn’t on pace for the 75 homers he was at the beginning of the year, but USC’s single-season record (29) and even the NCAA’s (48) were still well within reach.

Clarke finished that midpoint game, an extra-inning loss to North Carolina, 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He’s had four hits, two RBIs and seven strikeouts in seven games since, although in his last, a win last week over LSU to clinch the series, he was 1-for-2 with an RBI and no strikeouts.

“It was a little out of character for me,” Clarke said. “They started to pitch around me and I wanted to hit so bad and I was not taking my walks and chasing pitches out of my zone. I made up my mind that I was not going to chase and it led to this weekend, where I had a lot of good at-bats.”

With his average at .280 and No. 1 Arkansas visiting Columbia for three games (April 22-24) in a series that has first-place implications, the Gamecocks (24-10, 10-5 SEC) would very much like to see Clarke stand in and wipe that smirk off a pitcher’s face. Nothing gets a Founders Park crowd, recently elevated by 1,412 to 3,350 with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for the rest of the year, jumping like horsehide sailing into the opponent’s bullpen.

Clarke can definitely do that.

“He’s in a little bit of a rut right now, but he’ll work his way out of it. You can’t go the whole season and hit .500 and hit a homer every game. It was bound to happen,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “We’ll get it figured out with him. He’s just too good to stay down for too long. He’ll work hard at it and at some point, he’ll start carrying us again.”

Clarke was the linchpin of the lineup early as a starting nine featuring many newcomers settled in. The silver lining to his slump is that it hasn’t cost the team. On the contrary, the Gamecocks are playing the best they’ve played in five seasons.

“He’s handling it well. Even though he might not be hitting at the pace he was before, hitting all the home runs he was before, he’s still a guy that’s going to contribute,” outfielder Andrew Eyster said. “He’s going to be a guy that helps us win no matter what. Everybody has confidence in him.”

USC has won its last four three-game series, the last three after losing the first game. The Gamecocks’ tremendously deep pitching has kept them in every game while the offense has settled in.

Leadoff hitter Brady Allen, with nine homers and 11 doubles, provides the perfect punch to start a game and Josiah Sightler has come on with a .304 average and 21 RBIs. First baseman David Mendham has likewise started to slug the ball and even shortstop George Callil, who stays in the lineup due to his defensive prowess, is starting to find some holes (six doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs).

The offense as a whole has been on the same rollercoaster as its individual batters. At LSU last weekend, the Gamecocks scored one run in their first 15 innings, and that was on a 3-1 swing with the bases loaded and nobody out, which resulted in a double play.

Yet in a doubleheader of two seven-inning games, USC stunned the Tigers with four runs in the seventh of the first game and won the second 9-0. It’s not a question of if several runs will be scored; it’s a question of when.

Same for Clarke.