COLUMBIA — South Carolina reserve punter Michael Almond won’t be joining his teammates for Saturday’s rivalry game against No. 3 Clemson.
Almond was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence and driving at a greater speed than reasonable under conditions. He was released from jail after posting personal recognizance bonds of $1,017 and $76.88, Columbia police records show.
Almond hasn’t played all season and has only played in four games during his five-year USC career.