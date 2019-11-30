Gamecock logo

COLUMBIA — South Carolina reserve punter Michael Almond won’t be joining his teammates for Saturday’s rivalry game against No. 3 Clemson.

Almond was arrested Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence and driving at a greater speed than reasonable under conditions. He was released from jail after posting personal recognizance bonds of $1,017 and $76.88, Columbia police records show.

Almond hasn’t played all season and has only played in four games during his five-year USC career.

