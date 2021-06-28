Gamecock receiver Trey Adkins orders a scholarship, hold the anchovies

COLUMBIA — He didn’t bite.
“I had a lady one time, for a party or something, she ordered 10 pizzas. I wasn’t going to make her get it off the doorstep, so I put them inside and we started talking,” Trey Adkins said. “She asked if I went to school, that I looked like an athlete, and I said, ‘Yes, I play on the football team.’
“Turns out her granddaughter goes to (South Carolina) and she said, ‘I think you should come back in 30 minutes when she comes over, act like you forgot something.’”
Who gets a setup like that?
Yet Adkins politely declined.
“I was working,” he said. “Got to make that money.”
South Carolina’s newest scholarship wide receiver still doesn't have much free time. Preseason camp begins the first week of August, and Adkins has to be ready.
Especially after he was rewarded for three years of walk-on servitude by being placed on scholarship.
“I’ve been wanting to come here my whole life,” the Greenville native said. “I’ve always been a competitor, never going to be satisfied with just getting on the field. I want to be the guy here at Carolina.”
The opportunity is there. The Gamecocks currently have zero identified go-to receivers on their depth chart, and somebody’s going to end up leading the team in catches and yards.
Might as well be Adkins, the man who was told he could quit his job delivering pizzas to pay for school now that he was on scholarship. The story was captured by the Gamecocks’ social media team and made such an impact that USC alum Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Adkins and coach Shane Beamer on “Fox & Friends” last week.
“Trey, like a lot of the young men on this team, we felt was very deserving,” Beamer said. “He’s a guy that is not just a great story with what he was currently doing, delivering pizzas, but he’s a guy that’s played a lot of snaps here.”
An all-region receiver at Hillcrest, Adkins referred to himself as a “zero-star” recruit that had a couple of small offers out of high school. He always wanted to go to USC, having grown up attending games.
“I told him, ‘Son, if you want to go there, see about walking on,’” said Adkins’ father, Ed Adkins, also a USC alum. “The worst thing he’s gonna say is ‘No.’”
Ed saw it early, when Trey wanted to put on the pads as a 6-year-old tinymight. Momma took some convincing.
“I told my wife, ‘On his first tackle, or the first time he gets tackled, look at his face. If he gets up scared, he ain’t gonna like it,’” Ed said. “So of course, a kid a head taller than him just tattoos him on his first catch.
“Trey got up, grinning from ear to ear.”
Trey made the squad at USC in 2018 and redshirted, then played in four games the next season, with three catches. That led to a 2020 season where he played in six games, including the final five, and caught two more passes.
He was playing a lot more than some walk-ons ever do, but it wasn’t glamorous.
“I’d wake up around 5:30, 5:45, and go to football,” Adkins said. “I’d get out around 12, 12:30, go to class all afternoon, then go to work at 4 or 5 and work till 9 or 10. There were a lot of times, my co-workers can probably attest to, where we’d have no delivery and I would just sit around, looking dead.”
He was clocked in at Marco’s Pizza on Rosewood Drive, the closest location to campus, three to four days per week and averaging 30 miles a shift. Adkins doesn’t want to think how many of the 230,000 miles on his 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup came from slinging pies around Shandon, Olympia and Wales Garden.
He’s done it for about a year after he tried to get a paid internship, but nobody was hiring. He joined former USC quarterback Perry Orth with QB1 Athletics, unpaid, and was relying on some help from another former USC QB, Connor Shaw, who was asking around about other internships.
In the meantime, it was getting a pizza, mapping the address and screeching through the back streets to get there before the cheese melded to the top of the box. That didn’t have an expiration date until June 15.
That’s when Beamer told Adkins to have the best workout he could have that night because he didn’t need to save energy to go to work. Adkins’ teammates mobbed him as the announcement was made.
“A lot of my teammates had the scholarship talk with me, encouraging me, ‘It’s coming, you got to keep working, your time’s coming.’ That helps a lot,” Adkins said. “Coach had a couple of conversations with me about it before it happened, but he wasn’t guaranteeing, it was, ‘We want to if we can.’
“He called us into the huddle, called my name, and I thought, ‘Uh-oh, what’d I do? I went to class, went to practice, I didn’t miss anything, why’d he call me out?’”
It was followed by his daily phone call to Ed, where a tuition-sized chunk of stress was lifted.
“It does help a lot. They’ve gotten a lot of my money through the years,” Ed said. “Everything that we do that’s worth doing, it’s hard. It’s what we’ve always talked about.”
Trey is still working at Marco’s, delaying his two-week notice until the summer ends. Even then, he might tell them to keep him on standby.
School’s paid for, but nothing wrong with having a little change in his pocket.
A Pepperoni Magnifico from Marco’s runs about 16 bucks with tax. Adkins will wear No. 16 this fall.
So if you order one and see a Tacoma squealing into the driveway, overtip.
That guy has gas to buy, and touchdowns to catch.