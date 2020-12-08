Gamecock men's basketball on hold due to positive COVID tests

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin recently said that this season will be a constant update. South Carolina would only feel good about practicing and playing when it got the daily thumbs-up from the medical staff after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.
On Tuesday, it was a thumbs-down.
The Gamecocks became one of the multiple basketball teams across the nation that are pausing activities due to positive COVID tests, the team announced Tuesday evening. A scheduled game hosting Wofford on Thursday was canceled.
USC is supposed to play at George Washington on Monday. That game is questionable.
All individuals who tested positive on Tuesday will be retested on Wednesday, as will the rest of the team. Houston, which beat the Gamecocks on Saturday, also announced a team-wide pause on Tuesday.
USC (1-2) has played all of its games on the road this year after a planned home exhibition game against Coker on Nov. 25 was also canceled. The Cobras didn't get their COVID tests back in time to play.