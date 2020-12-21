Gamecock men's basketball back on hiatus due to COVID

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina men's basketball team is again paused, just two days after being cleared to play again.
Following Monday's COVID-19 test results, USC suspended all team activities until further tests are received. Wednesday's scheduled game hosting S.C. State is cancelled, the fourth straight game USC has been forced to call off.
The Gamecocks originally paused on Dec. 8 after returning from a loss at Houston on Dec. 5. The Cougars' program was also paused after that game.
USC returned to practice Saturday, albeit with just eight players, and was preparing for the game with the Bulldogs. Now that one has been canceled, joining games against Wofford, George Washington and Clemson, although the Gamecocks still hope to reschedule the rivalry match with the Tigers.
USC is set to begin SEC play at Kentucky on Dec. 29. The Gamecocks (1-2) have not played since Dec. 5.