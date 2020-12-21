You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gamecock men's basketball back on hiatus due to COVID

  • Updated
Liberty knocks off another SEC opponent in Gamecocks 78-62

South Carolina's men's basketball is pausing again after Monday's COVID-19 test. File/AP

 Charlie Riedel

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina men's basketball team is again paused, just two days after being cleared to play again. 

Following Monday's COVID-19 test results, USC suspended all team activities until further tests are received. Wednesday's scheduled game hosting S.C. State is cancelled, the fourth straight game USC has been forced to call off. 

The Gamecocks originally paused on Dec. 8 after returning from a loss at Houston on Dec. 5. The Cougars' program was also paused after that game. 

USC returned to practice Saturday, albeit with just eight players, and was preparing for the game with the Bulldogs. Now that one has been canceled, joining games against Wofford, George Washington and Clemson, although the Gamecocks still hope to reschedule the rivalry match with the Tigers. 

USC is set to begin SEC play at Kentucky on Dec. 29. The Gamecocks (1-2) have not played since Dec. 5. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News