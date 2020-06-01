Gamecock coach's retirement, coronavirus create questions about future of men's soccer

COLUMBIA — The last thing Ray Tanner wants to do is cut sports. His job is to oversee the flourishing of South Carolina’s teams, not their elimination.

But Tanner is facing the reality that all college athletics directors are wrestling with as budgets shrink because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One South Carolina sport in particular was recently discussed.

“We’ve had men’s soccer for a long time, and there’s been some success,” Tanner said. “It’s more, I think, emotional than it is looking at the fact that it’s not an SEC sport. But it’s important to what we do at this university, and it’s been here for a long time.

“I hope that we’re not in a position that cutting sports is part of our financial process. If it turns out to be that way, then it will be necessary, but I hope that we can keep our sports intact.”

Men’s soccer is unique among USC’s 19 varsity sports. While beach volleyball and equestrian also don’t compete in the SEC, the former is still a relatively new sport and equestrian has won three national championships.

The men’s soccer team competes in Conference USA because the SEC doesn't sponsor men’s soccer. Kentucky is the only other SEC school to field a varsity men’s soccer team.

The Gamecocks' program history is strong, with 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, four Elite Eights and two College Cups (Final Four), including a national runner-up finish in 1993.

There has been at least one former USC player on the U.S. Men’s National Team for 31 consecutive years, and USC is one of only two programs to boast an alum on each of the last four U.S. World Cup teams. National team standouts Clint Mathis, Josh Wolff and Brad Guzan were all Gamecocks, as was Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, the drummer for Hootie and the Blowfish.

The future of college sports programs across the country are in question after COVID-19 shut down the NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports, and could delay or alter the college football season. Without a normal football season, and normal football dollars, dozens if not hundreds of athletic departments will have to make financial moves they don’t want to make.

Several schools have already announced they’re cutting sports, two close to home — Furman baseball and Appalachian State men’s soccer.

Tanner previously said that cutting any USC sport is an option he never wants to choose, but “it has to be on your list.” It’s not callous or cruel, it’s dollars and cents.

The Gamecocks' men’s soccer program is about to go through a major transition after next season, and results haven’t been great the past decade.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the young men in our program through the years," USC coach Mark Berson said in a statement in January. "I am appreciative of every student-athlete who has worn the garnet and black in our program as well as all of the assistant coaches, support staff and administrators who have backed us."

Berson is the only coach in program history. He announced in January that he would retire after the 2020 season, his 43rd.

Berson’s 503 wins at USC and 514 overall (he coached one season at The Citadel) have made him the winningest active coach in NCAA Division I, and one of only four to reach 500 wins.

He built the program into a power despite being unable to take advantage of the SEC’s finances, competing in the defunct Metro Conference and CUSA plus two stints as an independent. Yet the wins haven’t come as frequently of late.

The Gamecocks have made two of the last eight NCAA Tournaments, none since 2016, and have reached the Sweet 16 once in 21 years. They have finished seventh, eighth and sixth in the eight-team CUSA the past three years and won six, seven and seven games total in the same period.

USC’s home field, Stone Stadium, has been refurbished, and the Carolina Soccer Center, featuring a new weight room and locker rooms, was added just four years ago. It’s shared by the men’s and women’s teams, and while the women’s team has more scholarships per year (14 to the men’s 9.9), it’s also performed much better on the field.

Coach Shelley Smith has guided her squad to three SEC regular-season championships and two SEC Tournament championships in the past 11 years. The Gamecocks have made seven straight NCAA Tournaments and 12 in the past 13 years, reaching the Elite Eight four times since 2014 and the College Cup in 2017.

The women’s team has advantages the men’s team never had, like more scholarships and the ability to offer the SEC’s exposure and competition to prep players. Yet in a time when soccer has become immensely popular across the world, the once-powerful men’s program has fallen on hard times.

“We’re still quite a ways away from Sept. 5 and what a football season might look like. It’s no secret that football is the financial engine in your department, so that plays heavily on what happens from a financial standpoint,” Tanner said. “But there’s still some time in front of us to make some determinations and to understand exactly what the financial pressures are going to be.”

In a smaller league, about to say farewell to the only coach it’s ever had and apprehensively eyeing what kind of financial impact will happen in football, what will happen to USC men’s soccer?

As with everything related to COVID-19, there’s no way to know.