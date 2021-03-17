COLUMBIA — It’s been a week since the season ended, and Frank Martin remains South Carolina’s basketball coach.

That wouldn’t be a surprise except for all of the storm clouds that have gathered the last few weeks. Even in a year where the Gamecocks were hit harder by COVID-19 than any other team in the country, pausing three times over a month and a half and Martin twice contracting the virus, USC’s 6-15 season had folks questioning the direction of the program and if Martin, who has coached nine seasons, was on the way out.

The Gamecocks were knocked out of the SEC Tournament on March 11 and a resolution was expected soon after. Martin and athletics director Ray Tanner have met, sources close to the situation confirmed, but no decision has been made on Martin’s future and all options, including a return for a 10th season, remain on the table.

“I would hope you know where I stand, me and my family. This is our home, this is what we love,” Martin said before the SEC Tournament. “If I’m wanted, this is where I want to call home.”

Martin is USC’s third all-time winningest coach, has posted more winning SEC seasons than anyone before him and became the program’s career winningest coach in the NCAA Tournament when he guided the Gamecocks to four wins in the 2017 tournament, reaching the Final Four. Yet that was the only NCAA Tournament appearance during his tenure, progress in the four years since has been middling and it seems the visibility that run could have created, mostly on the recruiting trail, has been squandered.

USC’s only time as a basketball power was from 1964-80, during the heady days of coach Frank McGuire. The Gamecocks went to four straight tournaments in the middle of that era, but after the university left the ACC to play as an independent following the first appearance in 1971, slid slowly into mediocrity.

The Gamecocks have only been to nine of the 81 NCAA Tournaments, the same 1-in-9 ratio that Martin has posted. Yet fan frustration over not doing better since the Final Four has rapidly grown.

Tanner and the administration are holding all the cards in the situation, as they will not give Martin a contract extension that he desires. He has two years left on his current deal and if he is fired, he would be owed all of his remaining guaranteed salary ($6.5 million).

Yet he hasn’t been fired, which if USC was bound to move on, seemingly would have already happened. Martin could leave on his own accord, which by his contract he would owe USC $500,000. But as discovered during the separation process from former football coach Will Muschamp, sums are always negotiable.

That would leave USC to watch the NCAA Tournament that begins on March 19, with an eye on at least two candidates that are expected to be on the Gamecocks’ list: Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, a USC alum, and Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey. USC isn’t in a hurry to make a move since those two and many other expected candidates are still working this season.

Martin could also return, which would seemingly ensure retaining a chunk of the roster and the four-man recruiting class he has committed. While the Gamecocks are expected to lose many of their stars to professional basketball, particularly leading scorer A.J. Lawson, no players have announced their plans or entered the NCAA transfer portal since the season ended.

Next year’s team would not be expected to go to the NCAA Tournament after losing so much talent, but it would be a better chance than if there was a new coach that would likely cause a gutted roster. Then again, fan enthusiasm would be restored, although no one can say how long that would last during a lengthy rebuilding process.

Many of Martin’s former players, notably Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, the stars of his Final Four team, have publicly voiced their support for Martin to remain at USC.