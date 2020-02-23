Gamecock basketball faces uncertain future: 'Predicting the NCAA's actions is impossible'

COLUMBIA — Athletics director Ray Tanner and basketball coach Frank Martin say there’s no reason to worry about the official notice of allegations South Carolina received from the NCAA last week.

But how can USC not be concerned considering how notoriously fickle the NCAA has been about handing out punishments?

“Predicting the NCAA’s actions is impossible because you’re not dealing with consistent results,” said Jay Bilas, attorney, ESPN basketball analyst and frequent NCAA critic. “All you have to do is look to some of the lower-level cases the NCAA has handled recently, like Missouri and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The NCAA acted unreasonably in sanctioning both those institutions, and that’s the biggest concern, that they’re going to act unreasonably because they’ve been embarrassed in the past.”

Former USC assistant coach Lamont Evans is charged with accepting $5,856 of bribes from sports agency runner Christian Dawkins. The purpose was to set up meetings between Dawkins and former point guard P.J. Dozier, who helped lead the Gamecocks to their highest peak in the 2016-17 Final Four season.

Evans is alleged to have accepted the money in order to try and push Dozier toward signing with Dawkins’ company, ASM Sports. The FBI arrested Evans along with other college basketball coaches in September 2017 after an investigation into college basketball.

The consensus feeling at South Carolina is one of unconcern, as the language in the NOA does not charge USC, Martin or Dozier with any allegations.

There are no words accusing Martin of knowing or that he should have known. There are no words that Dozier’s eligibility, and thus that magical season, are in danger of being vacated. There are no words that say USC is guilty of turning a blind eye toward the basketball program.

But USC is not in the clear.

“I preface everything by saying the NCAA enforcement process is often unpredictable, and does not always follow the logic that we think it does,” said USA Today columnist Dan Wolken, who covered the 2009 NCAA case against Memphis that resulted in a Final Four appearance being vacated. “This is new territory in regards to the FBI investigation, and the nature of this whole scandal is that the Committee on Infractions is going to have to set a point.”

USC’s response

South Carolina's position is that the allegations are a Lamont Evans issue, not a USC basketball issue.

“There’s nothing, there’s no wording there that’s compatible with the wording used for the other schools,” Martin said. “I think I told you guys two years ago, I put my head on the pillow and I sleep like a baby because I know I don’t cheat and I don’t condone cheating.”

Tanner vowed to fight the Level I violation and also pointed out that by the allegation's wording, the only reason USC is even in this situation is because Evans once worked at USC.

That’s where the concern grows. USC has until May 1 to submit a reply. Attorney Mike Glazier in Kansas City said he couldn’t comment because his firm, which has represented over 100 schools in NCAA matters, is already corresponding with USC.

How do Tanner and his staff fight? A Level II violation, which would probably mean probation, fines and light punishment, could be accepted.

But USC is facing a Level I infraction, which could mean postseason bans and scholarship reductions.

“There’s no other tact to take other than to present your best defense and in my judgment, to fight,” Bilas said. “The NCAA has shown zero leniency in regard to self-reporting or cooperation. If you cooperate, you’re not going to be treated any better, so what’s the point?”

USC’s core argument is that the NCAA has said that neither Martin, the school nor Dozier are responsible for any wrongdoing. So what is the basis for a Level I violation?

“That’s the whole issue. You can think you have a great argument, you can think it all makes sense and logically, there’s no basis for which the school can be punished. But like in the Memphis case, there’s a standard they called strict liability, which they basically sort of invented for that case,” Wolken said. “It’s not a court of law. So reasonable doubt and other legal standards don’t matter.”

The Memphis case, involving Derrick Rose’s standardized test score, was never proven to be a violation by the NCAA. The testing service called the score into question, and when Rose didn’t validate it, it was ruled invalid and thus he was ineligible, despite Rose passing the NCAA Clearinghouse when he enrolled.

Bilas mentioned two recent cases. Cal Poly SLO lost records and wins over a bookkeeping error. Missouri had three teams lose their postseasons for academic fraud despite extraordinary cooperation.

Then there’s the infamous North Carolina case. Athletes enrolled in sham classes for nearly 20 years but when the NCAA made a fancy show about charging UNC for the violations, UNC fought back with simple logic: Because regular students took those classes as well, it wasn’t an NCAA problem; it was an academic problem where the NCAA had no jurisdiction.

The NCAA proceeded, but the Committee on Infractions admitted that they had no case.

“The truth is the NCAA made fools of themselves, and the worry is they’re going to take it out on someone else,” Bilas said. “My sense is that they’re going to do it with Kansas and others, so you just don’t know.”

Precedents and non-precedents

The late Jerry Tarkanian, former UNLV coach and longtime critic of the NCAA, twice filed lawsuits against the governing body.

“The NCAA is so mad at Kentucky it will probably slap another two years probation on Cleveland State,” he once said, pointing out the hypocrisy of the NCAA’s selective enforcement on small schools while letting the bluebloods slide.

It’s hard to argue against Tarkanian’s view, when UNC skated on a loophole and the other schools snared in the FBI’s net have thus far gone unpunished (the University of Northern Colorado, charged with academic fraud similar to UNC, was belted with a postseason ban and loss of scholarships).

Tanner mentioned that other schools in this case are either under investigation or received their NOAs months ago and he’s heard nothing about their appeals or punishments. Kansas, N.C. State, Southern Cal, TCU and Oklahoma State (where Evans also worked) have acknowledged getting NOAs. Auburn, Arizona, Alabama and LSU are still under investigation.

The problem is USC can’t use any of those arguments in its defense. The NCAA will only be interested in how USC responds to its alleged violation, not what the NCAA is or isn’t doing in regard to other cases.

“There’s all kinds of different penalties they could prescribe. South Carolina’s argument is that they didn’t know and there was no reason for them to know what (Evans) was doing,” Wolken said. “Probably a persuasive argument, but it’s difficult in this environment to completely let the schools off the hook.”

Bilas pointed out that if the NCAA is using the “it happened at your school, somebody had to have known” argument, USC should rebut with what happened in the NCAA’s flubbed investigation of Miami football. The NCAA’s own investigators stepped outside the line during that procedure, and had to police themselves.

“In my view, it’s over-reaching,” he said. “Mark Emmert’s in charge of the NCAA. He didn’t know what was going on in his own office, so how can a school governed by the NCAA be expected to do more than that?”

The FBI and U.S. Department of Justice revealed corruption in college basketball. The NCAA was left with cleaning up the mess. Other schools may have their Committee on Infractions cases heard before USC, but there’s no telling what the NCAA will do to any of them.

It could accept logic by the terms it presented. It could insist that a rule was broken, to at least try and present the standard that the NCAA is still in charge, and its word is law.

The Final Four banner hanging in Colonial Life Arena seems to be a permanent fixture.

But if the NCAA decides to dilute USC’s chances of competing in upcoming NCAA Tournaments by denying postseason eligibility or reducing scholarships, the good of that accomplishment will forever be tinged with bad.