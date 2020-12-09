Gamecock basketball enters restless period after positive COVID tests

COLUMBIA — South Carolina got through an entire 10-game football schedule without any postponements or cancellations. The Gamecocks’ other fall sports also played all of their competition on schedule, save for a men’s soccer match that was called off when the opponent had a COVID outbreak.
Perhaps it was just living on borrowed time, or that basketball has the closest contact of any sport, but USC’s luck ran out on Tuesday. The men’s basketball team is on pause after some COVID tests came back positive, forcing Thursday’s game hosting Wofford to be cancelled and triggering another round of tests on Wednesday that will determine the status of games over the next two weeks.
“Our guys usually have an outlet. Family, friends, a date, a party … even though it’s the season, I want them to be human beings,” coach Frank Martin said Tuesday, hours before the announcement. “Just stay away from the stupid stuff that they don’t need to be around. Right now they don’t have an outlet.”
The Gamecocks revealed their diagnosis the same day that Houston did. The Cougars beat USC on their home court on Saturday, then were also shut down due to COVID.
That seems to be where USC was infected, but there’s no telling if that’s certain and it wouldn’t do any good anyway to pinpoint when it happened. What’s done is done, and the first priority was making sure the Gamecocks were safe, and that it doesn’t spread any further.
USC’s fifth-ranked women’s team uses the same practice space as the men’s team (the renovated Carolina Coliseum) and practiced Tuesday morning.
A team spokesperson confirmed that all common areas in the facility, including the weight and training rooms, are sterilized multiple times per day and the actual practice court, including tables and chairs for video viewing, are cleaned between every practice.
The women’s team doesn’t play again until Dec. 17. The men’s team was supposed to play at George Washington on Monday. Other games that are in or up against the standard two-week isolation for a COVID-affected program are Dec. 19 hosting Clemson and Dec. 23 hosting S.C. State.
Martin contracted COVID in early June and has recovered, although there were side effects. He’s said many times he feels good, but a little weird sometimes, and his hair began falling out in patches.
Martin took care of the second problem by shaving his head. As he said, if that’s the worst thing that happens to him after getting sick, he’ll accept it.
But he is worried about his players, who have been on campus since June and simply can’t have the normal college life. Even the players who are within a couple of hours from home can’t go there.
“(Columbia native Seventh Woods) doesn’t get to drive to his house and hang out with his family after a bad day or a good day. He has to go back to his apartment and basically just be around the players all the time,” Martin said. “I don’t go out with my wife to dinner, or take my kids to a movie to get my mind away from the rigors of the next day of practice or a game.”
Mental health is as important as physical health, and the Gamecocks are now being challenged to achieve both before they can return to the court.
“Mental health for these kids is a complicated formula because they’ve got no outlet right now. If fans, media, you guys, average Joe, if you guys want to be really, really critical of me, go at it,” Martin said. “But this is not the year to pound on the players. This is not the year to over-judge good days and bad days. We should all celebrate the days we get to go out there and play.”